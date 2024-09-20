Green initiatives at Lunhaw Expo 2024

Lawyer Mark Peñalver, executive director of Idis, shared during a media interview on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at SM City Davao, that the expo will showcase sustainable practices by Lunhaw awardees in areas like solid waste management, organic agriculture, forest protection, and water quality promotion.

“Ang gina anticipate namo kay everyday lahi-lahi man pod gyud ni siya na event and naa pod tay gipang-invite so most probably a hundred or more ang atoang gina expect na makabisita diri sa atoa (We expect over a hundred visitors, as there are different events each day and we’ve invited various groups),” he said.

He added that what sets this year’s expo apart is the introduction of an environmental quiz bee, engaging schools in sustainable practices and raising awareness among students in Davao City.

This year’s Luntiang Pluma edition is also unique, as it not only acknowledges local media’s contributions to green initiatives but also recognizes student journalists who have voiced concerns about environmental issues.

The Dabaw Lunhaw Expo 2024 officially opened on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at SM City Davao and will run until September 20, 2024.

The expo features 10 exhibitors, including City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), Community PanTree, Bioskin, Davao City Water District (DCWD), IDIS, Bantay Bukid & Bantayog Aweg, Imulayan Resource Center, and City Agriculturist Office CAgrO).

Visitors can also avail of free native and fruit-bearing trees, along with vegetables. RGP