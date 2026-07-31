‘Greener, Clean and Beautiful Mawab’ launched

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Municipal Government of Mawab officially launched the “Greener, Clean and Beautiful Mawab” Project on July 24, 2026, at the municipal grounds, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The launching was attended by school heads from the Department of Education (DepEd) Mawab District, who expressed their full support for the municipality’s campaign to create a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful Bagong Mawab.

One of the highlights of the program was the presentation of the mechanics for the Search for the Cleanest, Greenest, and Most Beautiful School, an initiative that encourages schools to maintain clean, organized, and environmentally friendly campuses while fostering environmental awareness among students and educators.

As part of the local government’s support, participating schools received trash bins and fruit tree seedlings to strengthen waste management efforts and promote tree-planting activities within their campuses.

Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit underscored that environmental stewardship begins with every member of the community.

“A cleaner and greener Mawab is not the responsibility of the government alone — it is a shared responsibility of every Mawabeño. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire our schools and communities to become active partners in protecting our environment for the benefit of future generations,” Mayor Apit said.

The project is a collaborative effort of the Municipal Tourism Office, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), and the Municipal Agriculture Office (Magro), working together to strengthen environmental conservation programs and preserve the natural beauty of the municipality.

With the launch of the Greener, Clean and Beautiful Mawab Project, the municipal government continues to promote programs that encourage community participation in environmental protection, proving that a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful Mawab can be achieved through unity and collective action. MAWAB MIO