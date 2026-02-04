Group calls for stricter plastics ban after river cleanup

AFTER collecting seven sacks of waste along the Tamugan River, a Davao City-based environmental group is calling for stronger enforcement of the city’s ban on single-use plastics and tighter regulation of recreational activities in critical watershed areas.

“Idis called for stronger and more consistent enforcement of Davao City’s local ordinance banning single-use plastics, along with stricter regulation of recreational activities in watershed areas, especially in Tamugan-Panigan Watershed,” the group said on February 2, 2026.

Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), together with Bantay Bukid volunteers, conducted a waste and brand audit cleanup in Sitio Bagong along the river in celebration of Zero Waste Month last January.

The team collected seven sacks containing 797 pieces of trash, including PET bottles, junk food wrappers, and glass liquor bottles. Volunteers also found 11 discarded diapers—classified as highly infectious and biodegradable waste—that pose a serious risk to water quality.

Idis’ brand audit revealed that Coca-Cola PET bottles topped the list with 75 pieces, followed by Silver Swan (NutriAsia) with 62, Nature Spring with 60, and Tanduay Rhum with 34 bottles.

Legislation to protect watersheds

Davao City has enacted several ordinances to safeguard its drinking water sources. City Ordinance No. 0500-21, known as the “No to Single-Use Plastics Ordinance,” prohibits the sale, use, or distribution of single-use plastics without a special permit. Covered items include drinking cups, condiment containers, straws, cutlery, and clamshell packaging.

The Panigan-Tamugan Sub-Watershed Ordinance of 2025 further protects the watershed supplying the Apo Agua bulk water system, banning large-scale activities that could harm water quality.

Coastal waste remains a concern

In a previous cleanup along Davao City Coastal Road, IDIS and volunteers collected 12 sacks of trash, mostly PET bottles and plastic sachets. Nature Spring bottles numbered 196, Coca-Cola eight, Oishi 73 sachets, Jack ‘n Jill 158 sachets, and C2–Universal Robina 33 bottles.

IDIS urged the public to take responsibility for keeping the city’s rivers and coastal areas clean. RGP