Group challenges Dutertes to prove transparency on P49.8B infra funds

THE Kabataan Partylist–Southern Mindanao Region (Kabataan-SMR) is challenging the Dutertes to submit to genuine transparency and accountability following the issue surrounding the ₱51-billion flood control project in Davao City, which the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)–Davao clarified as ₱49.8 billion, covering all major infrastructure projects, not just flood control.

Cobbie Jan Canda, chairperson of Kabataan-SMR, urged First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte to release his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) and sign bank-secrecy waivers to show that public funds were not diverted for personal or political gain.

Canda recalled that in August, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte dismissed the national government’s probe into allegedly anomalous flood-control projects as a “PR stunt” and “political theatrics,” while Vice-President Sara Duterte called the investigation a “circus.” Canda said those comments attempt to distract from the facts.

Canda emphasized that data shows Davao City’s first district received P49.8 billion in infrastructure projects from 2020 to 2022, during the Duterte administration.

Other issues raised

DPWH data show Davao City’s First District received ₱49.8 billion in infrastructure allocations from 2020 to 2022 under the Duterte administration. Flood-control funding increased from ₱1.088 billion in 2016 to ₱8.26 billion in 2022, a 758.8 percent rise.

Kabataan-SMR said the First District’s budget surpassed those of other major cities — ₱14 billion for Quezon City (2021–2025), ₱14.5 billion for Manila (2022–2025), and ₱26.61 billion for Cebu (2022–2025).

“Tiba-tiba! That is a 758.8 percent increase, or seven times more, in just six years. Yet despite this, 265 areas in the city remain heavily affected by flooding, 140 of them in the First District. If the money was properly spent, why do ordinary Dabawenyos still suffer during heavy rains?” Canda said in a statement on September 11, 2025.

He also raised reports of irregularities such as the alleged “hiram lisensya” scheme, unqualified contractors borrowing licenses to win public works contracts, and urged authorities to probe these claims rather than dismiss them.

Canda said accountability requires more than rhetoric and argued that Davao City should not be exempt from scrutiny. He noted that while politicians and contractors may have benefited from projects, residents still suffer from flooding.

“The Dutertes are public officials, and they shall answer to the people. Until full transparency and accountability are achieved, the questions will remain, and so will the anger of the people whose trust was betrayed,” he said.

SunStar Davao sought a statement from Paolo Duterte's office but has yet to receive a response.

DPWH figures, scope of spending

Newly surfaced DPWH documents cited by local offices clarify that the ₱49.8-billion figure covers all major infrastructure projects for the period, not only flood control.

Of that total, DPWH-Davao and the Davao City District Engineering Office say ₱9.12 billion went specifically to flood-control systems; the remainder funded roads, bridges, multipurpose buildings, and major projects such as the ₱5.5-billion Davao Coastal Road and the ₱10.9-billion Davao Bypass Road.

Annual breakdown cited by local engineering offices:

2020: ₱17.3 billion (including over ₱3 billion for flood control)

2021: ₱19.1 billion (about ₱200 million for stand-alone flood projects)

2022: ₱13.3 billion (₱5.8 billion focused on flood mitigation)

The release of the figures comes as lawmakers intensify scrutiny during a House infrastructure committee inquiry on September 9, 2025. They questioned why Davao continues to suffer from flooding despite receiving one of the highest infrastructure allocations nationwide.

House appropriations chair Elizaldy Co earlier said the DPWH had recommended cutting Davao’s budget, citing oversaturation. From ₱13 billion in 2022, the city’s allocation reportedly fell to ₱1 billion in 2024.

DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral confirmed at the hearing that Davao City received the full ₱51 billion in appropriations, a figure initially disputed but later validated after questioning from lawmakers.

Singling out Davao City

Earlier, Paolo Duterte said Davao has “nothing to hide,” inviting investigators to inspect records and completed projects on the ground.

He accused the House committee of singling out Davao City to distract from corruption allegations elsewhere and challenged other lawmakers to disclose their budgets and show projects in their districts.

The House inquiry continues as part of a nationwide review into flood-control projects after reports that some works were substandard or not built despite payments.

Lawmakers have questioned why flooding persists in areas that received significant infrastructure funds, and the DPWH has faced calls to explain both allocations and project outcomes. RGP