Group claims militarization setback to organic farming

A COALITION of farmers’ advocacy groups has revealed that they are facing difficulties in encouraging farmers to switch to organic farming due to militarization in some parts of Mindanao.

Masipag, a network of farmers’ advocate groups, alleged that one of their challenges is militarization in Mindanao, as some organizations that practice only organic farming are being harassed.

The group revealed that militarization is one of the reasons why farmers are afraid to actively engage in organic farming, which has led 32 organizations under Masipag to become inactive. They cited areas such as North Cotabato and Surigao del Sur as examples.

Marlon Recidoro, an organic farmer from South Cotabato and chairperson of the Masipag Mindanao Regional Management Team, said on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception (MIC) in Davao City, that apart from the intense militarization, some farmers also lack confidence in organic farming.

He noted that organic farming typically yields a lower output compared to traditional farming, which uses chemicals and pesticides.

Other challenges farmers face include delays in government-provided seedlings and financial assistance, which disrupt farming schedules.

Recidoro also pointed out the income disparity between organic and conventional farmers. He explained that organic farmers sell processed rice, while conventional farmers sell unprocessed rice. The price of unprocessed rice is around P15 to P20 per kilogram, while processed rice from organic farms can be sold for up to P60 to P75 per kilogram, a significant difference.

He highlighted that organic farmers tend to keep rice for their own consumption, while traditional farmers often sell most of their rice and are left without food for their families.

Mariano Naez, an organic farmer from North Cotabato and a member of Masipag, alleged that they have been red-tagged multiple times and forced to undergo dialogues. He emphasized that promoting sustainable agriculture is not a threat to the public, but the military, as they pose a threat to farmers practicing organic farming.

“Wala man nay problema pag-practice sa organic agriculture sa sustainability culture and problema pa gani ang mga kaingin nga nagapanghitabo sa palibot (There is no problem with practicing organic agriculture for sustainability culture. The slash-and-burn practices happening in the surrounding areas is even the problem),” he said.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) leader Danilo "Ka Daning" Ramos, a rice farmer from Bulacan, strongly condemned the terrorist labeling and red-tagging by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other security forces.

“Una, mali, unfounded, walang basehan at ang panawagan natin sa magsasaka at sa mga peasant advocates na ituloy, i-expose, oppose at mag-file ng reklamo pwede sa LGU sa kanilang lugar at even sa Commision on Human Rights (First, it is wrong, unfounded, and without basis, and our call to farmers and peasant advocates is to continue, expose, oppose, and file complaints with the LGU in their area and even with the Commission on Human Rights),” he said.

Ramos assured farmers that they should not be afraid because they have nothing to hide and have not violated any laws. He explained that what Masipag advocates is for the benefit of families and the public. He further emphasized that if a farmer is red-tagged, they would not be able to return home to care for their farm or family, which would have a severe impact on food security in the country.

As of 2024, there are about 72 organizations under Masipag, an increase from 60 organizations in 2023. RGP