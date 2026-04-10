Group expresses concern over Ched’s online learning memo

AN EDUCATION advocate based in Davao expressed concern over the Commission on Higher Education’s (Ched) Memorandum from the Office of the Chairperson No. 117, s. 2026, allowing for the adoption of 100% online learning in higher education institutions (HEIs) amidst worsening economic and transport crisis.

In its press release, Rise for Education (R4E) Davao said, while this may seem like a favorable setup at first glance, this blatantly disregards the realities of millions of Filipino students struggling under deep socio-economic inequalities.

R4E-Davao Coordinator Ali Cabrera raises concern on the impact this may have on the quality of learning on students

“As an alliance, we deeply worry about this policy as we have seen the effects of 100% online learning during the pandemic which caused lower quality of education, as well as higher drop-out rates. We’ve also seen how less face-to-face interaction among peers negatively affected the mental health of students," Cabrera said.

R4E Matina Coordinator Roziel Saguin stresses the issue of inequality and access that flexible learning does not adequately address, given that a substantial proportion of Filipino households lack reliable internet or appropriate devices.

“As a working student struggling to finance my own personal expenses, flexible learning can actually create more barriers than benefits. Not all students are able to afford the internet or have access to devices. We bear the burden of data expenses which wouldn’t be an issue if we are in school where learning resources are readily available,” Saguin said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, only around 49 percent of households in the Philippines had internet access as of 2022. The Department of Information and Communications Technology also highlights persistent issues related to network reliability, uneven geographic distribution, and congestion, all of which undermine the stability required for continuous online learning.

Moreover, Saguin also emphasized the lessons from the pandemic which have deeply affected the quality of education and learning among students.

“As per experience during the Covid pandemic, 100% online learning is not good. Learning at home does not provide a conducive learning environment – distracting, stressful, and unable to focus on your academics. Face-to-face school-based learning provides a better learning experience with accessible resources – classrooms, study hubs, and learning materials that are readily available inside the campus,” Saguin said.

The group stated that this band-aid solution only further “legitimizes state negligence on education and youth”, as the policy shifts the financial burden unto students and their families, who must shoulder the costs of connectivity, electricity, and equipment on top of high tuition fee in private universities, and lack of quality services in underfunded public education.

Cabrera calls for solutions providing the needs and demands of students and people.

“The solution necessitate the government to answer the roots of economic and transport crisis, and the providing the needs and demands of students and the people–increased funding in the education sector, declaring tuition freeze in private institutions, regulating oil prices, removing VAT and excise tax, and providing financial relief to every FIlipinos,” Cabrera said. PR