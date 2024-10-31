Group lauds Davao City’s cleanliness ranking, calls for sustainability

A DAVAO City-based environmental group expressed pride and reservations about Davao City’s recent ranking in the 2024 Mid-year Numbeo Pollution Index, which lists it as the second cleanest city in Southeast Asia.

Mark Peñalver, Executive Director of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), commented during an October 30, 2024, media interview at Ateneo de Davao University.

While acknowledging the honor, he noted concerns since the Numbeo index is perception-based, open to public voting, and lacks a scientific methodology. Without clear parameters, Peñalver questioned how Davao City’s ranking reflects its actual air and water quality.

“Pero kung based on perception lang siya dili gyud natu ma-ingon o ma claim na pero as far as siguro as garbo sa Davao City para makuan ang mga tao nga second cleanest ta ang ginakuan namo is that this should be an inspiration nalang sa mga tao (If it’s purely perception-based, we cannot claim it as fact. However, it’s a point of pride for Davao City, and this recognition should inspire residents),” he said.

Peñalver said that if the city wishes to maintain this status, it must improve waste management, vehicle emissions control, and wastewater treatment systems. He cautioned against using Waste-to-Energy (WTE) incineration, which could impact air quality, and urged for efficient drainage and water treatment facilities.

He also highlighted issues with some areas in the city where waste, often left exposed at collection points, attracts scavenging animals, especially during rain, leading to clogged drains. He noted ongoing concerns about air quality due to vehicle emissions and construction dust.

Regarding water quality, Peñalver cited high levels of coliform, including E. coli, in the Davao River and Gulf, making them unsafe for swimming.

Earlier, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte congratulated the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) for maintaining the city’s cleanliness, commending both officials and residents for their disciplined efforts. Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) also celebrated the ranking, attributing it to the cooperation between the local government and citizens. PR