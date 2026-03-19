Group urges government action on fuel price surge

A PROGRESSIVE group urged the national government to adopt a comprehensive response to rising fuel prices, saying ordinary Filipinos should not bear the brunt of the increase.

Fauzhea Guiani, chairperson of Anakbayan–Southern Mindanao Region (SMR), said the group stands in solidarity with public transport drivers and recognizes the need for fare hikes to cope with higher fuel costs. However, she said the government must address the broader crisis.

“Apan kinahanglan usab tan-awun ug paninglon ang mismong administrasyon ni Marcos Jr. na responsibilidad nila kini ug dili dapat nalang ipasa ang kabug-aton sa katawhan. Ang laban ng mga drayber laban usab ng mga komyuter (However, the Marcos Jr. administration itself must be scrutinized and held accountable, as this is their responsibility, and the burden should not simply be passed on to the people. The drivers’ struggle is also the commuters’ struggle)," she said in a statement on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Guiani said a comprehensive response should include repealing the value-added tax (VAT), which she described as an “unnecessary” burden, and scrapping the Oil Deregulation Law, which she said limits the government’s control over fuel prices and leaves it reliant on foreign and local oil firms.

The group also called for the implementation of a P1,200 family living wage and subsidies for affected sectors, citing rising prices of basic goods. Guiani said the proposed wage level would help families cope with increasing costs.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended a planned fare hike for public utility vehicles (PUVs) on March 19 and promised free rides, along with discounts on train fares and toll fees.

The move came a day after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved fare increases for jeepneys, buses, airport taxis, and transport network vehicle services.

The approved fare hike followed a spike in oil prices linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Diesel prices rose by P20.40 to P23.90 per liter, from P17.50 to P24.25 as of March 10. Gasoline increased by P12.90 to P16.60 per liter, from P7 to P13, while kerosene went up by P6.90 to P8.90 per liter. RGP