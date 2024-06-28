Groups await IRR of Davao City’s No to Single-Use Plastic ordinance

DAVAO City-based environmental groups are still awaiting the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the No to Single-Use Plastic Ordinance to launch their information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign.

EnP Carmela Marie Santos, director of Ecoteneo, stated during the Habi at Kape event on June 26, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza that without the IRR, it would be a missed opportunity for their cause. She noted that there had been progress before the pandemic, but during the pandemic, people reverted to using plastic for safety reasons.

“So kung walay IRR tapos hindi makakilos yang pagdami ng gamit ng plastic thinking that it’s safer for Covid concerns nai-status quo tayo. We think that mas lalo pang nagdako with all the food delivery, with all the gamit ng delivery waste, the things nadala natin with the pandemic (So if there is no IRR, we will remain at a status quo, which increases our plastic usage as people think it's safer against COVID-19. We believe our plastic usage has grown even more due to food delivery and other delivery waste during the pandemic),” he said.

EnP Lemuel Lloyd Manalo, program coordinator of the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), said that some sections of the ordinance are already being implemented. However, having the IRR in place would strengthen these efforts.

“There’s significant sections of the ordinance na ini-implement na din siya so that’s why we are hoping for the IRR to be approved already so that mas strong yung implementing agency on this particular ordinance (There are significant sections of the ordinance already being implemented, which is why we are hoping for the IRR to be approved to strengthen the implementing agency's enforcement of this ordinance),” he said.

Manalo emphasized the role of barangays in promoting the ordinance. He noted that some barangays have encouraged high-traffic areas to avoid using single-use plastics. However, he also stressed the need for a citywide approach while commending barangays that have taken the initiative.

He added that they are urging institutions to enact memorandums to ban single-use plastics not only at the Sangguniang Panlungsod but also in other City Government of Davao offices.

Additionally, they are encouraging regional offices to implement bans on single-use plastics.

City Ordinance No. 0500-21, also known as the "No to Single-Use Plastics," was approved in May 2021 by former Mayor and Vice President Sara Duterte but has not been properly implemented due to the lack of an IRR.

The ordinance prohibits the sale, use, or distribution of single-use plastics such as drinking cups, ice cream cups, condiment or gravy containers, cup lids, stirrers, cutleries, straws, meal boxes, pastry or cake boxes, egg containers or clamshells, balloon sticks, and hand gloves without a special permit. RGP