Groups gather for Edsa, demand imprisonment for corrupt officials

SOME progressive groups led by Anakbayan Southern Mindanao Region (SMR), Kabataan Partylist-SMR, and the Stop Corruption Alliance, among others, condemned alleged corruption and fascism in the country during the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

Around 100 individuals, as reported by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), flocked to Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue on February 25, 2026, bringing placards with the messages “Tanan Korap, Silutan Na,” “Marcos-Duterte Palagputon,” and “Ikulong Lahat ng mga Korap.” Speeches, performances, and tributes were held in commemoration of the People Power movement.

Rauf Sissay, regional director of Bayan Muna Partylist, said they are calling on the public to remember the Edsa People Power Revolution and to continue the fight against corruption and fascism. He added that this includes demanding accountability from all officials allegedly involved in corruption.

“Mapanagot o mapanubag ang tanan kurakot form the top, si Marcos Jr. si VP Sara Duterte, mga kongresista, senador, ug uban pa mga personahe na involved sa corruption, makasuhan ug makulong silang tanan,” he said in a media interview.

(All the corrupt officials from the top, President Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, members of Congress, senators, and other personalities involved in corruption — should be held accountable or made to answer for their actions; they can all be charged and imprisoned)

Call for good governance

Meanwhile, Fauzhea Guiani, chairperson of Anakbayan-SMR, said that although the Filipino people successfully ousted former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., this did not end the suffering of the people, as many continue to struggle under the current administration.

She said that months have passed since widespread corruption was uncovered. However, she claimed that instead of taking responsibility, the current administration has responded with fascist measures.

"Imbes na tubagon ang krisis sa katawhan nga maoy resulta sa korapsyon, pagpamasista na hinuon ang tubag sa panggamhanan. Sulod sa tulo ka tuig nga pagpangulo ni Marcos Jr., niabot na og 134 ang kaso sa extrajudicial killings, 822 ka arbitraryo nga pagdakop, ug 14 ka pugos nga pagkawala,” she said.

(Instead of addressing the crisis faced by the people—which is the result of corruption—the government’s response has been to intensify fascist measures. In the three years of leadership under Marcos Jr., cases of extrajudicial killings have reached 134, there have been 822 arbitrary arrests, and 14 enforced disappearances.)

Guiani said these figures show that human rights violations are worsening, while the economic problems faced by Filipinos remain unresolved.

Elmer Jon Mupas, convenor of the Stop Corruption Alliance, said that in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, they are advocating for good governance and calling for the imprisonment of corrupt officials. He said the goal of the mobilization is to strengthen the call for accountability from all those involved in corruption.

“Kailangan magkaisa ang sambayanang Pilipino para yanigin ang pamahalaan at palayasin ang mga korap mula sa pinakamataas na posisyon sa gobyerno hanganga sa pinakamababa,” he said.

(The Filipino people must unite to shake the government and drive out the corrupt officials—from the highest positions in government down to the lowest.)

Edsa commemoration as special working holiday

Sissay said that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s declaration of the Edsa People Power commemoration as a special working holiday is a form of historical distortion and revisionism.

He added that since assuming office in 2023, Marcos has no longer declared February 25 a non-working holiday.

“Kumbaga hapak sa nawong sa mga nakipagbisog kaniadto ang ginahimo karon ni BBM na dili pagdeklara ug holiday para karong adlawa na anibersaryo sa People Power (It is like a slap in the face to those who fought before that BBM is not declaring a holiday for today’s anniversary of the People Power Revolution),” he said.

Sissay said the current administration has been doing its best to make people forget the historical significance of the Edsa People Power Revolution and how the Filipino people ousted Marcos Sr. RGP