Groups urge Congress to curb rising childhood overweight and obesity

THE National Nutrition Council (NNC) has urged lawmakers to advance the Healthy Food Environment bill, which is supported by Unicef, World Health Organization (WHO), and other partners. The measures to protect children from marketing of unhealthy foods, add clear front of pack labels, and improve school food environments come amid rising childhood overweight and obesity in the Philippines and long-term consequences for children’s health and learning.

This call was made during the World Obesity Day Philippine Forum, led by NNC as part of the country’s observance of World Obesity Day, in partnership with Unicef Philippines and WHO, with participation from government agencies, local governments, civil society, and youth leaders.

The proposed bill on Healthy Food Environment aims to protect children from aggressive marketing of foods or drinks that are high in sugar, salt or unhealthy fats. This would include restrictions on marketing in digital spaces, and efforts to help families make more informed food choices through clear front-of-pack nutrition labelling.

The proposed bill also introduces comprehensive measures supported by a government nutrient profile model, a tool that classifies foods based on their nutritional content.

At least 20 versions of the Healthy Food Marketing bill have been filed in the House of Representatives.

Children are frequently exposed to harmful impact of food marketing, especially online. Unicef’s analysis of digital food marketing to children in the Philippines found that among 1,035 food advertisements that were analyzed, 99 per cent promoted products did not meet WHO’s standards for marketing to children.

Most advertisements portrayed unhealthy foods as fun, tasty, family-oriented, physically energizing and healthy.

Growing burden of childhood overweight and obesity

World Obesity Day 2026 highlights the rapid increase in childhood overweight and obesity. Among school-aged children, overweight and obesity have risen sharply in recent decades. Globally, projections estimate that by 2035, four billion people, half of the world’s population, may be overweight or obese.

Over time, these conditions raise the risk of diet-related noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes and heart disease. This adds pressure on families, schools, and health services.

In the Philippines, the trend is already visible among children and adolescents. An estimated 12.9 per cent of school-age children are overweight or obese; among adolescents the rate is 12.5 per cent.

Across communities, diets are shifting toward ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks, products that are heavily marketed, designed to be convenient, and often high in sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats, and low in fibre and essential nutrients.

This shift makes it harder for families to maintain healthy diets, especially when healthier and more nutritious options cost more or take more time to prepare.

Addressing childhood overweight and obesity requires supportive environments that promote overall health and well-being. Alongside healthier food environments, enabling regular physical activity through safe and supportive spaces in schools and communities can help children grow healthier and reduce their risk of noncommunicable diseases.

Turning evidence into action for every child’s right to good nutrition

NNC, Unicef and WHO underscore the importance of an evidence-based government nutrient profile model, which will enable government and regulators to identify which products are healthier and which are high in nutrients of concern, such as sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats.

This will help guide policies that protect public health, including restrictions on marketing to children, front-of-pack nutrition labelling, and school food standards.

NNC is strengthening its Overweight and Obesity Management and Prevention Programme under the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023–2028, focusing on addressing childhood obesity through healthy habits promotion, local government and frontline worker training, and stronger data systems.

Guided by national obesity policies and the accompanying strategic plan, it also advances legislation to improve food environments, expanding access to nutritious, affordable food and protecting children from unhealthy product marketing.

“Obesity is not a failure of individuals—it is often a failure of systems. We must transform our food environments, strengthen our policies, and work together to ensure that healthy choices become the easiest choices for every Filipino.” said Atty. Rosalina U. Bascao, OIC Executive Director IV, National Nutrition Council.

“The Healthy Food Environment bill will strengthen food marketing safeguards for children where they live, learn, and play, and make it easier for families to make healthier food choices. Unicef will work alongside the Government and partners to turn these proposed measures into everyday reality. Together, we can protect every child’s right to good nutrition,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Philippines Representative.

Young people are also championing healthier food environments. Through Unicef’s Fix My Food initiative, young people document what is marketed and sold to them—especially online and around schools—and use that evidence to advocate for stronger regulation that prioritizes children.

“Creating healthier food environments is essential if we are serious about preventing childhood overweight, obesity, and diet-related noncommunicable diseases. This includes putting in place strong policies to protect children from the harmful marketing of unhealthy foods and drinks, and clear front-of-pack nutrition labelling to help families make healthier choices more easily. WHO will continue supporting the Government of the Philippines with technical guidance and evidence-based assistance to advance these measures,” said Acting WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr Eunyoung Ko. PR

