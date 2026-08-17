Groups urged to support teachers nationwide

CARRYING the theme "Teacher, Ikaw Naman!" (Teacher, It's Your Turn!), the National Teachers' Month (NTM) celebration calls on businesses, civic organizations, academic institutions, government agencies, and community groups to invest in meaningful initiatives that strengthen teachers' well-being, professional growth, and capacity to deliver quality education. Led by the National Teachers' Month Coordinating Council (NTMCC), with Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) serving as its lead and secretariat, the movement provides organizations with opportunities to help advance teacher support where it matters most.

Building on years of successful partnerships, the 2026 celebration aims to create more localized and community-driven initiatives while encouraging partners to align their programs with the priority areas identified by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II). By focusing efforts on teachers' most pressing needs, every partnership can create deeper, more sustainable impact.

"EDCOM II has given us a clearer picture of where our teachers need us most. By aligning our efforts with identified needs, we can maximize the impact of every contribution and create lasting benefits for teachers and learners alike," said MBFI President and NTMCC Chairperson Philip Francisco Dy.

Last year's celebration brought together 70 partner organizations and reached thousands of teachers nationwide, demonstrating the power of collective action

For partner organizations, the movement has become an opportunity to advance their own missions while contributing to a shared national cause.

"Being part of the National Teachers' Month movement has been a meaningful privilege for PAEC," said Lawrence Li Tan, President and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. (PAEC). "More than building destinations, we create spaces where learning comes to life, allowing us to celebrate and support teachers every day."

The Teacher Education Council (TEC), meanwhile, sees the movement as an important platform for advancing teacher education and elevating conversations on the profession. "The National Teachers' Month has reinforced the Teacher Education Council's role as the government's primary agency for teacher education and development," said Dr. Jennie V. Jocson, Executive Director V of the Teacher Education Council.

"Through the NTM movement, TEC has further expanded the reach and impact of its initiatives, raising greater public awareness of the vital role of teachers while promoting broader conversations on the challenges and opportunities facing both the teaching profession and the teacher education sector."

For City Savings Bank (CSB), supporting National Teachers' Month reflects its long-standing commitment to educators. "Being part of the National Teachers' Month movement has reminded us why City Savings Bank exists—to walk alongside the people who shape our nation's future," said Paula Viegelmann-Ruelan, Assistant Vice President and Reputation and Brand Management Head of City Savings Bank. "When we invest in educators, we're really investing in every student, every classroom, and every community they touch."

The partner organizations likewise encouraged more institutions to join the movement, emphasizing that supporting teachers is a shared responsibility and an investment in the country's future. They underscored that empowering educators ultimately benefits learners, communities, and the nation as a whole. "By empowering those who educate, we invest in the future of our learners and our nation. More than educators, Filipino teachers are the bedrock of nation-building," Dr. Jocson added.

Becoming an official National Teachers' Month partner is free and open to organizations of all sizes. Whether through existing corporate social responsibility initiatives or newly developed programs, every contribution helps build a stronger support system for Filipino teachers.

Partners may contribute through initiatives such as professional learning and development, wellness and mental health programs, financial literacy sessions, digital learning and technology support, recognition activities, or other interventions that help teachers thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

Organizations interested in joining the 2026 National Teachers' Month celebration may register through bit.ly/2026NTMPartnerRegistration and become part of a growing coalition committed to creating lasting impact for Filipino teachers—and the generations of learners they inspire.

About National Teachers' Month

The National Teachers' Month movement began in 2008 as the Teachers' Month Campaign, an initiative of former Metrobank Foundation President Aniceto Sobrepeña and then De La Salle Philippines President Br. Armin Luistro. What started as a campaign to encourage greater public appreciation for teachers has since grown into a nationwide movement supported by government, business, civil society, academe, and the media.

In 2011, the movement was institutionalized through Presidential Proclamation No. 242, declaring September 5 to October 5 as National Teachers’ Month. This was further strengthened in 2016 through Republic Act No. 10743, which designated October 5 as National Teachers’ Day.

Today, led by the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. and the Department of Education together with a broad multi-sectoral coalition, National Teachers’ Month continues to unite Filipinos in honoring, supporting, and investing in the country’s educators. PR