Growing, inclusive halal industry in Davao City

THE Regional Halal Committee-Davao Region reported that the halal industry in Davao City is still developing.

Marilou Ampuan, vice chairperson of the committee, shared in a media interview on GMA Super Radyo Davao on August 19, 2024, that five establishments in the city are currently halal-certified.

Additionally, 30 more establishments have adopted halal practices, with some in the process of securing their halal permits.

“Daghan pa gyud ta mga halal friendly establishment based sa amoang listahan niabot ug mga 30 plus kay kaning mga establishment or kaning plant-based establishment is considered nga halal friendly kay kani usa ka pork-free establishment (We have a number of halal-friendly establishments, around 30, including plant-based ones, which are considered halal-friendly due to being pork-free),” she said.

Ampuan explained that halal practices, which are lawful and permissible according to Islamic principles, benefit everyone, not just Muslims. She emphasized that halal is a way of life open to all.

Davao City’s local government has bolstered its support for the halal industry, including the establishment of a halal slaughterhouse in Malagos.

On August 15, they hosted the first-ever Kadayawan Friendly Halal Cup, which saw participation from both the Muslim and indigenous communities.

Ampuan noted that they engaged 11 ethnolinguistic tribes to showcase their culture and raise awareness.

“Ang halal dili lang para sa Moro, dili lang para sa Lumad, dili lamang para sa Christian but it's for everybody (Halal is not just for Moro, Lumad, or Christians; it’s for everyone),” she said.

The halal program aims to highlight and promote the industry’s importance in the city. Additionally, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently declared the Davao Region as a halal-friendly region during the Philippine Halal Tourism event. RGP