GrowthCon equips MSMEs for AI era

AS TECHNOLOGY reshapes the business landscape, Filipino entrepreneurs are embracing artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and new growth strategies to stay competitive.

To support that shift, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Tatak Pinoy Council Secretariat (TPCS), highlighted the country’s industrial roadmap during GrowthCon PH 2026.

Organized by The Business Manual, GrowthCon PH is an annual conference that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, startups, students, and young professionals to exchange ideas and explore emerging trends.

Held on July 23 at Samsung Hall in SM Aura, this year’s conference drew more than 400 participants under the theme “Unlocking the New Growth Playbook.”

Speakers focused on helping businesses build resilience through clear vision, disciplined leadership, and the strategic use of AI.

A key highlight was the presentation of the Tatak Pinoy Strategy, anchored on Republic Act No. 11981, or the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act. The strategy promotes Philippine-made products and services by prioritizing them in government procurement, thereby strengthening local industries.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the Tatak Pinoy Strategy aims to strengthen Filipino industries and raise the global profile of Philippine-made products.

She added that GrowthCon reflects the importance of a shared national vision, with Tatak Pinoy working to position Filipino products and services as globally recognized for their quality, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Industry leaders share lessons on growth

Business leaders and entrepreneurs offered practical advice on scaling companies and embracing innovation.

Actor and entrepreneur Marvin Agustin encouraged MSMEs to develop discipline as they expand their businesses.

“Iba ang character at discipline ng isang tao when you are just about to start a business, and when you are at the point where you should scale the business. Unlearn doing things on your own, not trusting a lot of people, doing things emotionally. The good thing is you should know how to change it (Your character and discipline are different when you’re just starting a business compared with when you’re ready to scale it. You have to unlearn doing everything yourself, not trusting other people, and making emotional decisions. The important thing is knowing how to change),” Agustin said.

Niek van Veen, vice president for Growth at Thinking Machines Data Science, discussed how businesses can combine AI with human expertise to create more effective content and solutions.

He urged companies to organize and clean their data before adopting AI tools “AI is as good as what you feed it. So, it’s really important for anyone who’s using AI to interject your own company’s tone of voice, brand guidelines, so it actually sounds like you,” he said.

Luxe Beauty and Wellness Group CEO and founder Anna Magkawas said entrepreneurs should remain anchored on their company’s mission and values.

“You have to be very clear: ano ba yung mission and vision ng company, ano ba yung goal mo, ano ba yung gusto mong ma-feel ng consumer mo every time na nakikita nila, kinakain, or ginagamit nila yung product mo (You have to be very clear about your company’s mission and vision, your goals, and how you want consumers to feel every time they see, eat, or use your product),” Magkawas said.

Apples Aberin, vice president for Lifestyle Media Brands at ONE Mega Group Inc., emphasized the role of MSMEs in driving the Philippine economy. “It is also about investing in the next generation of innovators,” she said.

AI-powered business ideas take center stage

One of the conference highlights was the Killer Pitch competition, where entrepreneurs and students presented AI-powered business solutions before industry leaders.

Among the finalists were National University-Bulacan students Jolina Anne Gonzales, Charles Jaime and Kobi Santos, who introduced GABAi, an all-in-one application designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs manage inventory, comply with government requirements and calculate taxes based on business location and initial investment.

“Magkakaroon siya ng comprehensive na sagot, hindi lang parang ChatGPT, hindi ‘yung more on chatbot lang. May iba’t ibang features such as inventory, government compliance and tax calculator (It provides comprehensive answers. It’s not just a chatbot like ChatGPT. It also includes features such as inventory management, government compliance and a tax calculator),” they added.

In the Killer Pitch competition, Magnus won first place for its AI-powered bookkeeping system. Agylion, a sales activation platform, placed second, while GABAi finished third.

Organizers said they hope GrowthCon PH will continue to serve as a platform where founders, business leaders, investors, and students can build meaningful connections and exchange ideas in future editions of the conference. PR