Guidelines for renaming Davao City brgys set

THE Office of First District Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., in partnership with the Davao City Culture and Arts Office (DCCAO), held a seminar for leaders of 40 barangays in the Poblacion area to discuss guidelines for a proposed ordinance that would rename the numbered barangays under the city’s First Congressional District.

Quitain said selecting appropriate names has been difficult, which is why his office worked with the DCCAO to help barangay officials understand the process.

“So lisod kaayo mangita ug pangalan kay kailangan ug historical and cultural significance (It’s difficult to find names because they must have historical and cultural significance),” he told participants during the session Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Renaming a barangay

DCCAO head Oscar Casaysay, who led the discussion, said naming or renaming a barangay is more than labeling a place—it builds identity and must follow legal standards. He explained that a barangay name must reflect historical or cultural importance, and if the original name is unique, it should be preserved. Names should also be short and easy to remember, he added, noting that natural features such as rivers, seas, and mountains should not be renamed.

Casaysay discussed several factors that barangays may consider when selecting a name, including historical landmarks, personalities, cultural and indigenous roots, geographic or environmental features, socioeconomic identity, and symbolic or aspirational meaning. He emphasized the need for thorough research, including mapping notable personalities, landmarks, and significant events tied to the area.

Renaming for clarity

Quitain first raised the need for clearer barangay names on Sept. 9, 2025, during a media interview. He said he would meet with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Liga ng mga Barangay, barangay captains, and the Barangay and Cultural Communities Affairs Division during a committee hearing on Sept. 15 to further discuss the proposal.

He acknowledged that the renaming process will be challenging since each barangay must hold a plebiscite. Residents will choose from three proposed names that must first be approved by the National Historical Commission.

Barangay captains will be asked to brainstorm possible names with their councils and submit them for approval. One option being explored is holding the plebiscite alongside the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, although this will require coordination with the Commission on Elections and an additional budget, which has yet to be determined.

The 40 barangays still identified by numbers are 1-A to 10-A, 11-B to 20-B, 21-C to 30-C, and 31-D to 40-D.

Cultural and historical significance

On Sept. 25, 2025, Casaysay said the renaming of barangays should be part of the city’s cultural mapping initiative and should not proceed without proper consultation. He said names should honor both history and culture.

He encouraged barangays to consider why their communities were founded and what significant events took place there. He cited Acacia Street as an example, noting that people still call it by its original name even though the acacia trees that once lined the road are gone, showing how names shape memory and identity.

Casaysay said he also joined the committee hearing on the proposal and discussed the cultural mapping process with Quitain. RGP