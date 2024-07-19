Guv offers P50K bounty for ‘Mangayon’ killer

In a Facebook post, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) said that their agency strongly condemn the killing of the critically endangered Philippine Eagle.

DENR-Davao said they are collaborating with law enforcement agencies to expedite the identification of the perpetrator.

The agency said Gonzaga offered a bounty to anyone who can identify the killer of Mangayon and his whereabouts.

In addition, DENR-Davao urged the public "to be vigilant and be part of safeguarding our wildlife species and avoiding others to suffer the same fate as Mangayon."

“Please contact DENR-Penro Davao de Oro through Mr. Jhonitz King P. Isaac at the cellphone number: 09276448394 or through e-mail at penrodavaodeoro@denr.gov.ph for any viable information you may have regarding this tragedy,” the agency added in its post.

Atty. Ma. Mercedes Dumagan, regional director of DENR-Davao, revealed during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024, that her office is currently coordinating with the Philippine Army and Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the killing and locate the whereabouts of the perpetrator.

Mangayon died due to severe blood loss after being shot. Veterinarians suspected that the gunshot wound was from an improvised “jolen” or marble gun that was fired while the eagle was perched.

Philippine Eagle Mangayon was rescued on July 8 but sadly succumbed to wing injuries the same day.

Mangayon is the fourth rescued eagle in 2024 to have fallen victim to deliberate shooting apparent in their gunshot wounds, following Philippine Eagle Lipadas rescued in Mt. Apo in January, Kalatungan in Bukidnon, and Nariha Kabugao in Apayao in March. RGL

