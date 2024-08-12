Gwapa Dabawenya successful, peaceful

Based on the data provided, around 1,629 personnel from various government agencies and departments were augmented to monitor the security and safety of the event.

The activity, lined up for the much-anticipated IronMan 70.3 for the 39th Kadayawan Festival celebration was attended by around 3,000 participants across the region.

One of the runners identified as "Barbie na Biker" was the first to reach the finish line.

The runner, who went abuzz on social media for her gown outfit, is a 30-year-old Tagumenya.

SunStar Davao learned through an interview that the proud member of LGBTQ community has participated in various marathons, where her latest participation was in the Ironman in LapuLapu, Cebu.

Gwapa Dabawenya is an All-inclusive 5-kilometer (km) fun run organized by the city government of Davao, in partnership with the Ironman Group Philippines. It aims to promote women’s rights, feminism, and community inclusivity.

For this year’s Kadayawan, the Davao City Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) aims for “zero untoward incidents” by deploying around 20,000 personnel.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will be implementing the three-minute response initiative for the month-long cultural activity.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon told the media that they have already advised all station commanders in the city to have a full culture of security and implement police visibility within their areas of responsibility (AOR) to achieve “zero untoward incidents” from August 8 to 18, 2024. DEF