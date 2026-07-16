Habagat batters 900 families in Davao Region

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reported that about 900 families have been affected by the heavy rainfall brought by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), which has caused flooding in some areas of the region.

DSWD-Davao said that, based on the Situational Report as of 4 p.m. on July 14, the number of affected families reached 909, or 2,861 individuals, from 14 barangays in the region. Of these, 179 families are staying in nine evacuation centers.

In Davao del Sur, approximately 351 families have been affected by the heavy downpour. Of that number, 65 families are from the Municipality of Kiblawan, while 286 families are from the Municipality of Sulop.

Meanwhile, in the Province of Davao Occidental, about 558 families have been affected, with the Municipality of Jose Abad Santos being the hardest-hit area.

DSWD said that of the 558 families affected in the province, 525 families from 11 barangays in Jose Abad Santos have been affected. These families are now housed in nine evacuation centers.

The department also reported that due to the heavy rain, which caused flooding and landslides in the area, about 54 houses have been totally destroyed.

In the Municipality of Sarangani, a total of 33 families from one barangay have been affected by the weather phenomenon, with 15 houses having been totally destroyed.

Across the region, a total of 69 houses have reportedly been totally destroyed, and the DSWD has distributed assistance worth P1,176,000.00 to the affected families.

“Patuloy namang nakikipag-ugnayan ang DSWD-Davao Region sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at iba pang katuwang na ahensya upang matiyak ang mabilis na paghahatid ng kinakailangang tulong at serbisyo sa lahat ng mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng Habagat,” DSWD-Davao said on July 14, 2026.

(The DSWD-Davao Region continues to coordinate with local government units and partner agencies to ensure the prompt delivery of essential assistance and services to all families affected by the Southwest Monsoon.)

With the unpredictable weather conditions, DSWD-Davao has pre-positioned its Family Food Packs (FFPs), Non-Food Items (NFIs), and standby funds across the region.

As of July 14, 2026, DSWD-Davao has 181,162 Family Food Packs (FFPs) strategically pre-positioned for immediate distribution to families affected by disasters and emergencies.

The regional office has also pre-positioned Non-Food Items (NFIs) worth P50,733,400.00.

To ensure a swift response during emergencies, the field office has also allocated P2,016,920.00 in standby funds, which can be utilized for immediate disaster response operations and the delivery of humanitarian assistance. RGP