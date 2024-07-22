‘Habagat’ to bring moderate to heavy rains in Davao

THE current surge of Southwest monsoon, locally known as “Habagat”, will still bring moderate to heavy rains in Davao Region over the weekend.

However, no low-pressure area (LPA) is spotted near the Southern Mindanao landmass except for the two typhoons in the west and east of the archipelago that have strengthened into tropical depressions named Butchoy and Carina.

Based on the regional weather forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Administration, and Astronomical Services (Pagasa), Mindanao, particularly the entire Davao, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon, citing the possibility of flash floods, especially in low-lying areas.

“Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds coming from South to Southwest will prevail and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough” the advisory, which is valid until July 22, 2024, said.

Meanwhile, Mindanao alongside Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the rest of Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa will also experience the same weather condition.

Tropical Depression Butchoy left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, July 20, just hours after it developed, leaving only Tropical Depression Carina inside the country’s landmass.

The Philippines is not now directly affected by Butchoy or Carina, but over the following three days, several locations in the western half of the country will be affected by the southwest monsoon. DEF

