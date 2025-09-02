Hanabishi’s Kapartner sa Kabuhayan empowers Nanaypreneurs through Project Karinderya

MANILA, Philippines — Hanabishi Appliances recently donated livelihood starter kits to 10 nanaypreneurs (women who manage small karinderya (small eateries)) and 2 health coordinators in their communities as part of its newly launched Kapartner sa Kabuhayan corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

“At Hanabishi, we believe in empowering mothers who not only serve as the light in their homes but the backbone of their communities as well. By providing them with the appliances they need through our Kapartner sa Kabuhayan, we hope to enable their small businesses to grow and thrive and thereby support Filipino families in building sustainable livelihoods,” said Cherish Ong-Chua, Hanabishi Appliances VP for Finance and Marketing.

The donation was conducted in partnership with Kabuhayan sa Ganap na Kasarinlan Credit and Savings Cooperative (K-COOP) as part of its Project Karinderya, a collaborative initiative focused on supporting karinderyas and low-income families in the Philippines.

“Partnering with K-COOP allows us to help both the food providers and the families they serve, creating a cycle of nourishment and livelihood,” Ong-Chua said.

The beneficiaries were identified through K-COOP and come from Camarin and Bagong Silang in Caloocan, and Lagro in Quezon City. Each of them received a Hanabishi Karinderya Starter Kit, which includes a Hanabishi electric fan; gas stove or oven toaster; rice cooker or pressure cooker; water dispenser or hand mixer/blender; and coffee maker or airpot.

A collaborative effort

Hanabishi’s support was made even more impactful with the help of partner-organizations like SEAOIL and BiotechJP. SEAOIL provided SEAGAS LPG tanks and BiotechJP donated Ready-to-Eat Rice (Rice to GO).

“We are grateful to our partners for supporting us in this project. Having like-minded organizations with us allows us to provide more help to those in need,” said Ong-Chua.

The turnover took place on August 4, 2025 and we personally handed out the items to all 12 beneficiaries, with representatives from Hanabishi, K-COOP, and SEAOIL present. BiotechJP provided their ready-to-eat rice products at the K-COOP Camarin branch.

More about Hanabishi’s Kapartner sa Kabuhayan

At the heart of Kapartner sa Kabuhayan is Hanabishi’s commitment to empowerment, sustainability, and collaboration. The program is built on the belief that when small business owners are equipped with the right tools, training, and support, they can create lasting change for their families and their communities. By working together with K-COOP, SEAOIL, and BiotechJP, Hanabishi hopes to build a stronger network of resilient and independent nanaypreneurs across the country.

“Hanabishi is actively exploring further collaborations with K-COOP for livelihood and community development programs. Beyond this, Hanabishi is planning more initiatives under the Kapartner sa Kabuhayan campaign to benefit micro-entrepreneurs across different regions,” Ong-Chua said. PR