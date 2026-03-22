Hannah Kolecheril of Brgy. Buhangin crowned Mutya ng Dabaw 2026

EMBODYING the spirit of one who is born to lead boldly, strongly, and determinedly, the new Mutya ng Dabaw exemplifies what a true Gandabwenya is.

On March 20, 2026, Davao City welcomed its new Mutya ng Dabaw 2026, Hannah Kolecheril of Barangay Buhangin, who brought not only beauty but also intelligence to this edition of the city’s most prestigious pageant.

The 19-year-old Kolecheril, a Filipino-Indian and a second-year Biology student, did not expect her victory, especially since she did not receive any minor awards.

Kolecheril dominated the coronation night with her powerful statements, eventually clinching the crown with her final answer to the question: “The world is currently witnessing a humanitarian crisis and intense conflict in the Middle East. As a potential Mutya ng Dabaw, how can you use the culture of security we practice here in Davao City as a blueprint to advocate for global peace and solidarity on the international stage?”

She explained that culture and security are rooted in education and emphasized the importance of educating people to initiate dialogue. She added that her role as Mutya is to engage in meaningful conversations and foster the ability to share opinions with one another.

“And that is my role as Mutya ng Dabaw, to have that engaged dialogue because politics will haunt us in our wages, our fuel, and our education. And we must talk about politics like it's a life and death situation because Filipino lives, no, human lives, are quite literally on the line,” she said.

Kolecheril is known for her leadership and her advocacy for victims of substance use disorder, highlighting treatment over stigma and promoting public awareness.

As the new Mutya was crowned, Mutya ng Dabaw 2025 Rebekah Celis took her final walk with her court Diwa ng Dabaw Dana Gabrielle B. Tautho, Pag-asa ng Dabaw Katriana N. Batu, and Patnubay ng Dabaw Angel Alicaba.

All four recalled how meaningful the experience was and how it became a transformative journey for them, noting that one year passed quickly and still felt insufficient.

Mutya and her court

Alongside Kolecheril are four other Gandabawenyas who brought forth wisdom, beauty, and the essence of being a Dabawenya.

Joanna Ubas, an interdisciplinary studies student and athlete, aims to amplify the voices of the voiceless through engagement and digital storytelling. She was crowned Diwa ng Dabaw.

Lawyer and accountant Christine Bermudo, whose advocacy is the Batang May Boses program aimed at empowering children through legal literacy, was crowned Sinag ng Dabaw.

Meanwhile, Cerlyn Cabanit, who won the Pag-asa ng Dabaw crown, aims to empower communities through research-driven literacy through Project Kaalam.

Robynn Lee, a former Mutya ng Dabaw 2020 candidate, won the Patnubay ng Dabaw crown. Her advocacy focuses on women’s reproductive health, inspired by her experience with PCOS. She aims to educate and destigmatize women’s health issues.

Special awards

Beyond the five major titles, the pageant recognized candidates for their outstanding performances during the preliminary competitions.

Laureana Santos of Barangay 76-A, who embodied warmth and friendliness, was named Miss Congeniality, while Angela Famador of Barangay Lubogan was awarded Miss Picture Perfect.

Jahmelca To-Ong of Barangay Talomo was named Miss Photogenic and Best in Playsuit and Wings.

The stage also celebrated intelligence and elegance, as Bermudo was named Best in Preliminary Interview. She also received Best in Preliminary Gown, Miss Love and Styles, and the PLDT Smart People’s Choice Award.

In showcasing the beauty of Davao through her costume, Nicole Fontillas of Barangay Alfonso Angliongto Sr. was declared Best in Davao City-Inspired Costume, while Ubas was named Best in Tourism Video. RGP