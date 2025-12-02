Happy Animals Club challenges Davao City LGU as eviction deadline nears

THE Happy Animals Club (HAC) refuted the statement of the Davao City Administrator’s Office, claiming that if HAC were merely one of the beneficiaries of the “city-owned” shelter, then other shelters should also have been invited to the meeting.

“​​If we are just one of the participants or beneficiaries of the project, how come no other animal shelter has the blueprints? How come we were the only ones at the meeting?” HAC said in a statement on December 3, 2025.

“How come no other participants are mentioned in our conversations with the city admin? How come the city never announced this? How come it was never in any public documents or posts or releases?” HAC continued.

The shelter said that if the city were planning to construct a city-owned shelter, it should have been publicized. They also questioned why City Administrator Atty. Mark H. Layog did not comment on their accusation that the city failed to fulfill its promise of providing them a government property.

HAC further raised concern over why the city’s statement remained unsigned, with no official taking responsibility by placing their name or signature on the document.

Shelter not solely for HAC

Meanwhile, the City Administrator’s Office (CAO) clarified that the city intends to establish a “city-owned animal shelter,” which is not meant solely for HAC. The office also emphasized that it would not confiscate the animals under HAC’s care.

“If HAC is evicted by the private landowner, all animals currently housed in the facility will remain the property and responsibility of HAC. The City Government will not confiscate the animals,” the City Administrator’s Office wrote in their statement published on the City Government of Davao page.

The City Administrator’s Office explained that they planned the project in accordance with government requirements and procedures. Representatives from HAC were invited to participate as advocates during preliminary discussions to provide input and were encouraged to explore potential partnerships once the shelter becomes operational. Such partnerships would be formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

“The City emphasizes that the planned facility is a public project intended to serve the broader community, not an exclusive facility for HAC,” CAO said.

The city added that feasibility studies and conceptual planning for the proposed shelter are ongoing, stressing that it must follow established legal and administrative processes and that the city government would not “bypass or accelerate” these procedures despite circulating posts suggesting otherwise.

CAO also disclosed that in May 2023, the City Health Office (CHO) received complaints about foul odor, sanitation issues, and noise related to HAC. After the investigation, HAC agreed to take appropriate mitigating measures.

By August 2023, similar complaints were filed with the City Government by the Matina Aplaya Barangay Council, prompting another inspection that confirmed sanitary violations. The city then convened an inter-agency dialogue, attended by HAC, to address the concerns.

CAO clarified that while there is an ongoing case concerning the ownership of the property occupied by HAC, it is strictly between private parties. The Local Government Unit (LGU) is not involved.

The LGU also emphasized that it is not responsible for HAC’s operations and has no obligation to provide funding, as the organization operates as a privately run non-profit.

Not demanding a property

HAC stressed that they never demanded property from the City Government of Davao, following claims that they asked the LGU for land.

In a Facebook post on the same day, HAC reiterated that they did not request anything from the city government.

“They offered the use of a government property. We agreed, as a way to settle the issue. There were no demands from our side. It was a surprise offer from the City Government,” HAC said.

They recounted that in October 2023, netizens expressed outrage online after learning that the shelter might close due to complaints filed by nearby residents.

In an earlier post, HAC said they began renting their current property in 2014, paying ₱5,000 monthly. However, due to legal disputes over the property and the court’s decision, they were ordered to pay ₱154,000 in restitution to the new landlord and a monthly rent of ₱40,000. They were later ordered to vacate by January 1, 2026.

“At this point, having been misled by the city government (who promised us a usufruct property but didn't make good on their promise), we are in a desperate, mad rush to raise as much funding as possible, so we can evacuate and relocate to a new property by December 31, 2025,” they said.

In a post dated November 28, 2025, HAC said they reached out to Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte through a letter dated July 21, 2025, but received no response. As a last resort, they attended the World Rabies Day event organized by the LGU on September 26, 2025.

HAC added that Layog made promises in 2023 that were later ignored by the city. They also claimed to have reached out to Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo but did not receive a reply.

The shelter said they no longer want to rent or lease property; instead, they seek land that can never be taken away from the animals.

Encouraging animal lovers to adopt

HAC urged pet lovers to adopt the dogs under their care to prevent euthanasia. The shelter said in an earlier post that they currently care for 144 dogs needing homes. These dogs were rescued and rehabilitated, and HAC claimed that if they are not adopted, they may be taken by the court sheriff and euthanized by the LGU of Davao.

With the relocation deadline approaching and insufficient funds, the shelter is offering “fast-track adoption” for its cats and dogs.

HAC said the basic adoption requirements include residence in Davao City, a gate for medium and large dogs, and screened windows for cats. A non-negotiable home visit is required before adoption.

P9 million needed for transfer and relocation

In response to the eviction, HAC launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for relocation before the deadline.

HAC told SunStar Davao via text message that they need about ₱9 million to ₱10 million. As of press time, they have raised about ₱2,150,000.

The shelter said they need about ₱1.8 million monthly to operate. Of this, ₱90,000 goes to employee payroll, while the rest covers food, medication, medical supplies, equipment, and healthcare needs of the animals.

Currently, HAC cares for around 350 cats and dogs. Over the years, their rescue operations have increased due to streamlined procedures. In 2024 alone, they recorded around 90 adoptions.

Despite the number of animals under their care, the shelter only has 16 employees and seven dog walkers—insufficient to meet all the animals’ needs, especially considering the number of disabled and intensive-care animals.

While the shelter has volunteers, they are few and irregular. HAC added that volunteer deployment is challenging due to the shelter’s limited space, which is not conducive for orientation.

Online clamor

Numerous netizens expressed support for HAC, calling on the city government to help the shelter and the animals under its care.

Fre Do encouraged the public to continue sharing posts and donating. He also urged voters to elect better leaders, emphasizing that leaders who ignore animal suffering cannot be expected to care for marginalized people.

“How can I expect them to be bothered about our welfare, especially those who are marginalized? These animals’ rights are important too; turning a blind eye to their lives says A LOT about the character of our leaders,” he wrote in the November 25, 2025 adoption post of HAC.

Similarly, Greg Muska said that if politicians allocated a portion of public funds for animal shelters, there would be fewer stray animals on the streets. He proposed the creation of an agency dedicated to animal welfare. He added that he would not mind tax money going to such initiatives.

Susan Olivares commented that the LGU of Davao should show compassion for HAC, noting that the animals under their care are not ordinary strays but were abused, injured, or neglected. She said the city should support the shelter to ensure it can continue its advocacy. RGP