Hastened probe on 35 relieved DCPO officers

THE Regional Internal Affairs Service - Davao Region (Rias-Davao) is set to fast-track the investigation into the administrative relief of 35 Davao City Police Officers, aiming for completion within 60 days.

During the AFP-PNP Press Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on June 5, 2024, Atty. Aimee Agbayani, Chief of the Legal Affairs Division of RIAS-Davao, emphasized that the relieved personnel are currently not permitted to return to their respective posts.

“Ang nahitabo karon relieved sila, as of the moment, dili pagyud sila makabalik sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka trabaho (The situation now is that they are relieved, and as of the moment, they cannot return to their respective jobs),” she said.

“Ang atoang balaud man gud ang NMC 2016-002 adunay timeline sa pagresolba sa kaso, pero sa IAS kung makaya namo siya mahuman siya within 60 days para makumpleto, ma resolba na ang kaso (Our law, specifically NMC 2016-002, has a timeline for resolving cases, but the IAS aims to complete it within 60 days if we can, to resolve the case),” she continued.

While the National Police Commission (Napolcom) Memorandum Circular 2016-002 provides a 90-day timeline for resolving such cases, the IAS is striving to complete the investigation within 60 days.

Agbayani assured that the IAS is committed to expediting the investigation due to the involvement of 35 personnel.

“The IAS is doing its best to expedite the investigation of these seven cases as they involve 35 personnel. We have reached out to our colleagues in the provincial offices to assist us in the investigation,” she said.

The investigation process includes an initial evaluation, a pre-charge investigation, and a summary hearing.

As the investigation progresses, anti-drug operations by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will continue, maintaining efforts to enforce the law and ensure public safety. Karl Bryan Porras