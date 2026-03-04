Hawksbill turtle found near private property in Manay returned to sea

A HAWKSBILL sea turtle was safely returned to the sea after residents spotted it in Barangay San Ignacio, in Manay, Davao Oriental, highlighting strong community support for wildlife protection.

Around midnight on February 20, 2026, Edgar Cassanova, a local seashell gleaner, noticed the turtle near a private property at Purok Molina of the barangay. He immediately informed the property owner, and together, they secured the turtle and contacted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Manay.

Residents took care not to disturb the animal, preventing possible stress or injury and helping ensure its safe return.

Cenro-Manay personnel, led by officer-in-charge Mariano G. Basañez, responded to the report quickly, and upon assessment, they learned that the turtle measured 81 centimeters in length, 78 centimeters in width, and weighed 63 kilograms. They also found it in good condition, allowing its immediate release back into the sea.

“This incident shows that residents are becoming more aware of the proper response to wildlife sightings. Instead of harming the turtle, they reported it to the authorities,” Basañez said.

The DENR in Davao Region urges residents to report wildlife sightings to the nearest Cenro office to help conserve biodiversity. Authorities noted that community participation, even in simple actions like reporting wildlife, contributes greatly to the protection of critically endangered species in Davao Oriental. NONELYN AMODO, DORSU INTERN