haws lobbies for expanded access for Filipinos with disabilities

QUEZON CITY — Health And Wellness Solutions (haws) proudly received the QC Inclusivity Partner Award from the Quezon City Government, led by Mayor Joy Belmonte, and the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) – Quezon City, in recognition of its commitment to advancing inclusive and accessible healthcare for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

haws extended its gratitude to Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte and PDAO QC for their trust in selecting haws as a technology partner in promoting inclusive healthcare initiatives across the city. The award underscores a shared vision of bridging accessibility gaps and expanding patient-centered care—ensuring no one is left behind.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition,” said the haws team. “It affirms our mission to leverage digital health solutions to support inclusivity, health literacy, and equitable access to care for PWD communities.”

The award was accepted on behalf of haws by Dr. Rylan Flores, highlighting the strong collaboration between haws and PDAO QC, led by Ms. Debbie Dacanay.

This partnership, together with PAMSConnect by the Philippine Academy of Medical Specialists, Inc. (PAMS), reinforces a commitment to health education, innovation, and the creation of a more inclusive, compassionate, and accessible healthcare ecosystem for all Quezon City residents.

haws looks forward to deepening this collaboration and continuing to advance inclusive healthcare alongside partner local government units, civil society organizations, and the private sector. PR