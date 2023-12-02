HCDC aims for win No. 2

The Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) Lady Crusaders aim to maintain their undefeated record as they face off against Perm-D'DS in the 18th Acosta Cup Ladies Open Football Tournament, set to resume at the Davao City-UP Mindanao Sports Complex on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Game time is at 3 p.m.

HCDC currently shares the top spot in bracket A with FC Nabunturan, each boasting a one-win, one-draw record, accumulating four points.

In contrast, Perm-D'DS holds the solo second spot with three points, secured through one win, zero draws, and one loss. At the bottom of the bracket is Lasang FC with two losses in two outings.

In their previous match on November 26, the Lady Crusaders secured a 5-1 victory over Lasang FC, with Rianna Tresplacios completing a hat trick (16th, 20th, 49th minutes). Janna Ayod and Breanne Obeja contributed goals in the first and sixth minutes, respectively.

Lasang FC's lone goal came from Krisha Saturinas in the 70th minute.

HCDC had earlier drawn 1-1 with FC Nabunturan.

Perm-D'DS started the tournament strong with a 9-1 win over Lasang Football Club on November 11. However, their momentum was halted as FC Nabunturan dominated them with a 7-1 victory on November 27.

The 1 p.m. curtain raiser will pit Davao City National High School (DCNHS)-Khanj against CR7Foodtruck. Both bracket B squads have yet to score a win in the league organized by the office of Councilor Luna Acosta.

In bracket B, the Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) Solido FC leads with a perfect record of three wins in three games. MLSA