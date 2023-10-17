HCDC captures PIA Women's Cup title

THE Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) Lady Crusaders clinched the championship at the Pinay in Action (PIA) Football 2nd Godarfa 9v9 Women's Cup, held this past weekend in New Bataan, Davao de Oro.

HCDC maintained a flawless record, emerging victorious in all five matches.

The Lady Crusaders opened with a commanding 4-0 victory over Montevista, followed by a decisive 6-0 win against the host squad, New Bataan. They continued their dominance, outclassing Maco with a 6-3 victory.

In a closely contested match, HCDC settled for a 1-1 draw with Pantukan before finishing strong with a 3-1 win over FCN Nabunturan.

Breanne Avril Obeja, Jannah Belle Ayod, Janelle Lansang, Evon Ningwa, Mary Rose Cayanong, Mary Grace Te, and Janelle Lansang showcased their scoring prowess for HCDC throughout the tournament.

Mary Grace Te received recognition as the best player in the girls' under-19 event, while her teammates, Rejen Gegare and Kris Nicole Sarona, also earned special awards. Gegare pocketed the best defender title while Sarona romped away with the best goalkeeper honors. MLSA