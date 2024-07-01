Davao

HCDC football, futsal teams clinch gold medals in Ceap Mindanao Games 2024

CEAP CHAMPIONS. The Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) men’s football team secures a gold medal for Davao Region in the recently concluded Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) Mindanao Games 2024 football competition held in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.
Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) clinched the college men's football and women's futsal gold medals for the Davao Region in the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) Mindanao Games 2024, held in Surigao City and Butuan City.

The HCDC Crusaders dominated the round-robin format competition, remaining unbeaten in three games.

In their first game, HCDC defeated the Zamboanga Peninsula Region 3-1, with goals from Daniel Telebangco, Roger Surigao, and Christian Osog. They then secured a 2-1 win over Cagayan de Oro City-Northern Mindanao, thanks to goals from James Paje and Charles Canilang.

In their final match, the Dabawenyos shut out Cotabato, 5-0, with Canilang scoring a hat trick and Telebangco and Glen Carnecer each adding a goal. HCDC’s head coach was Jerry "Kalag" Altivo with Melchor Anzures as his assistant.

The Holy Cross of Davao College women's futsal team brings home the gold medals for Davao Region in the recently concluded Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) Mindanao Games 2024 futsal competition in Surigao City.
Meanwhile, the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU)-bannered Ceap Davao Region team bagged the secondary girls futsal gold medal after sweeping their encounters against Zamboanga City (6-5), Caraga Region (11-1), and Cagayan de Oro City (8-2).

Veterans Rachelle "Ching" delos Reyes and Michelle Javellana coached the team, which was composed of Wilsheeen Ampon, Mheriane Badilla, Jilliana Dagpin, Hillary Estillore, Princess Juan, Harlen Emmanuel Militar, Emerlyn Gail Paciente, Isabella Mari Rendon, Isabelle Renee Taojo, Maleah Paglas, Minerva Evasco, and Angel Gaco. MLSA

The Ateneo de Davao University girls futsal team wins the gold medal in the recently concluded Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) Mindanao Games 2024 futsal competition in Surigao City.
