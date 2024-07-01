HCDC football, futsal teams clinch gold medals in Ceap Mindanao Games 2024

Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) clinched the college men's football and women's futsal gold medals for the Davao Region in the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) Mindanao Games 2024, held in Surigao City and Butuan City.

The HCDC Crusaders dominated the round-robin format competition, remaining unbeaten in three games.

In their first game, HCDC defeated the Zamboanga Peninsula Region 3-1, with goals from Daniel Telebangco, Roger Surigao, and Christian Osog. They then secured a 2-1 win over Cagayan de Oro City-Northern Mindanao, thanks to goals from James Paje and Charles Canilang.

In their final match, the Dabawenyos shut out Cotabato, 5-0, with Canilang scoring a hat trick and Telebangco and Glen Carnecer each adding a goal. HCDC’s head coach was Jerry "Kalag" Altivo with Melchor Anzures as his assistant.