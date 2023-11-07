HCDC offers students an innovative experience during Cross Blazers Cup 2023

IN ALIGNMENT with its unwavering commitment to championing inclusivity in all events and academic activities, Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) has unveiled a novel initiative known as 'Peace-Zone'. This initiative provides students with an alternative way to engage and enjoy the annual intramurals, also referred to as the Cross Blazers Cup.

The Peace-Zone is a brainchild of the Chaplain and Campus Ministry Office, functioning under the Center for Integral Evangelization. Its primary aim is to offer students who may not be participating in sports or literary activities during the intramurals a chance to fully immerse themselves and rediscover their talents. This is irrespective of their official participation status in the activities of their respective colleges and schools.

A variety of activities were hosted through the Peace-Zone initiative, including Biodanza (Dance of Life), a Bible Quiz, a Videoke Challenge, Cross Blazers Henio (questions based on Scriptures), Trivia (questions based on the CCC and encyclicals), a Jamming Session with HCDC PWDS, Quote and Tie (a Scriptural Bookmark design activity), and the Amazing Race. Students who engaged in the Peace-Zone activities were not only able to enjoy the experience but also had the opportunity to win simple tokens and certificates in recognition of their participation.

As an archdiocesan institution, HCDC recognizes the imperative nature of nurturing students' full potential, tapping into their God-given talents in music, dance, arts, and even scripture-based activities. The Cross Blazers Cup 2023 represents just one of the many avenues through which HCDC strives to foster the academic and extracurricular pursuits of all Holy Crossians. PR