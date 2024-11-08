HCDC’s compressed work week effective, say

A MONTH after implementing the Compressed Work Week (CWW), an official from the Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) reported that the transition had been smooth.

Br. Noelvic N. Deloria, president of HCDC, shared during a media forum on November 6, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza that there have been no issues raised by staff since the CWW was put into practice.

“So far okay naman wala naman akong nakitang akong problema (So far, everything has been fine. I haven't heard of any problem),” he said.

He added that the new schedule has alleviated concerns about traffic congestion, allowing employees more time with their families. The CWW arrangement is currently in place for office staff, while teachers hold asynchronous classes on Mondays, enabling them to assign work online that students can complete at their convenience.

Deloria said that a study will be conducted in December to assess the impact of CWW on employee productivity, mental and physical health, financial savings, and work-life balance.

Before implementing CWW, Deloria consulted with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) to ensure compliance with regulations.

Deloria expressed support for other institutions adopting CWW, citing successful case studies from the United Kingdom. However, he stressed that the arrangement must benefit the company and its employees.

On the other hand, Rauf Sissay, human rights desk officer of Kilusang Mayo Uno-Southern Mindanao Region (KMU-SMR), voiced concerns about the CWW model. He argued that it does not address the fundamental issues facing Filipino workers, such as low wages and poor working conditions.

Sissay pointed out that the CWW violates the International Labor Convention, which mandates eight hours of work, eight hours of rest, and eight hours of recreation.

“Mao na miskag mag implement ug Compressed Work Week, wala gihapon na siyay bili tungod kay ubos gihapon ang kalidad sa working conditions tungod sa ubos nga suhulan, kulang na occupational safety and health, contractual pa gyud ang mga trabahante (Even with the CWW, the conditions remain poor due to low wages, lack of occupational safety, and the prevalence of contractual workers),” he said.

KMU believes that CWW is not a solution to the country's worsening labor conditions. They urge the government to uphold the International Labor Convention and pass legislation that guarantees a livable minimum wage, improves occupational safety and health standards, and provides compensation for work-related injuries. They also called on the private sector to comply with labor laws.

To recall, the 17th Congress approved the Alternative Working Arrangement Bill, including flexi-time and CWW, on May 20, 2019.

Senate Bill No. 1571, authored by Senator Joel Villanueva, stipulates that these work arrangements are voluntary and subject to mutual agreement between employers and employees. RGP