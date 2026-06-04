HCWM supports Brigada Eskwela drive

THE Philippine Healthcare and Mercury Wastes Management Project (HCWM Project) has joined the opening of the weeklong “Brigada Eskwela” activity at Jose P. Laurel Sr. High School (JPLSHS) in Project 4, Quezon City today to assist in clean-up activities and raise awareness about its toxics-free and waste-free campaign. With brooms, mops, and paintbrushes in hand, teachers, students, parents, and community volunteers led the annual activity to ensure campuses are clean and safe for the opening of classes on June 8.

The HCWM Project, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in partnership with the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-EMB), and non-government organization BAN Toxics as the executing entity, aims to improve healthcare waste systems in the country. Part of its initiatives is to conduct awareness-raising activities in communities surrounding its project partner hospitals, such as the Quirino Memorial Medical Center, where JPLSHS is among the nearby schools.

According to Jam Lorenzo, HCWM Project Manager and Deputy Executive Director of BAN Toxics, raising public awareness is a key component of the project, underscoring how waste management in hospitals, and in general, is a shared responsibility of everyone.

“Even the simplest acts of proper waste segregation, reducing waste by opting for reusable items instead of single-use plastics, can come a long way in improving waste management systems, as well as making people aware of the environmental and public health threat mismanaged waste poses” Lorenzo added.

During the activity, Nurse Susie, the HCWM Project campaign mascot and face of its Toxics-Free Hospitals Campaign, made a special appearance, dancing to her very own 4Cs theme song. 4Cs is Nurse Susie’s slogan which stands for: Change Old Habits, Cut Plastics, Commit to Reuse, and Champion Sustainability.

Lorenzo pointed out that reducing plastic waste is one of the main advocacies of Nurse Susie. “Plastics are a potential source of toxic chemicals in the environment, and when burned, can emit unintentional persistent organic pollutants (uPOPs) such as dioxins and furans. They also make up a significant portion of our solid waste, amounting to around 12–24 percent according to DENR estimates. Thus, reducing our dependence on plastics, not just in hospitals but also in schools and communities, is essential in addressing waste and pollution,” he said.

After Nurse Susie’s dance number, the HCWM Project team donated color-coded bins to JPLSHS to support the school’s efforts in improving waste segregation practices.

Meanwhile, BAN Toxics also presented its Toxics-Free and Waste-Free Schools Program (TFSP) to the JPLSHS community for potential future partnerships. TFSP is a continuing program of BAN Toxics that raises awareness about hazardous chemicals in schools, promotes the sound management of chemicals and waste in school activities, and develops learning modules and exercises to protect students and faculty members from the harmful effects of toxic substances and hazardous waste. PR