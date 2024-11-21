HD Spikers, Crossovers target lead share in clash

THE Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference promises another electrifying showdown as Cignal and Chery Tiggo face off on Thursday, November 20, 2024, at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Both teams are coming off opening-game wins, setting the stage for an intense clash as they vie for an early share of the lead in this highly competitive tournament.

The HD Spikers made a strong statement with a commanding sweep of the Farm Fresh Foxies in their opener. Boasting a deep and talented lineup, Cignal is led by Ces Molina, Vanie Gandler, and ace playmaker Gel Cayuna.

They also have a solid support cast, including Riri Meneses, Rosely Doria, and defensive specialist Dawn Catindig. Under the guidance of coach Shaq delos Santos, Cignal looks every bit like a title contender.

On the other side, the Crossovers are aiming to carry forward their momentum from a gritty five-set comeback win over the Capital1 Solar Spikers. Ara Galang shone brightly with a 23-point explosion, while teammates Cess Robles, Shaya Adorador, and Aby Maraño provided crucial support.

Coach Norman Miguel hopes for a more cohesive performance from his squad as they take on the formidable Cignal squad.

At stake in the 4 p.m. match is not just the lead alongside the Akari Chargers and PLDT High Speed Hitters, but also the momentum and confidence needed in this marathon six-month competition, which runs until April 2025.

The 6:30 p.m. match, on the other hand, pits the Capital1 Solar Spikers against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, with both teams seeking redemption. While Choco Mucho rebounded from an opening defeat with a hard-fought win over Galeries Tower Highrisers, Capital1 seeks to bounce back from a tough five-set loss.

Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino is expected to lead the charge after her stellar 27-point performance. Backed by Chery Rondina and rookie Lorraine Pecaña, the Flying Titans hope to address their lapses and secure a more dominant win this time.

To hurdle the Flying Titans, Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb will need inspired efforts from his squad, including Leila Cruz, Patty Orendain, and Heather Guino-o, to upset the Flying Titans and find their first win in the league organized by Sports Vision and supported by Arena Plus, Fabriano Appliances and Mikasa. PR