Healing by empowering: A doctor who changes profession but retains vocation

IN A world grappling with a pandemic, Dr. Jenny Adtoon found herself on the front lines as a dedicated "Doctor to the Barrios" (DTB) in the rugged, remote mountains of Davao del Sur.

For three grueling years, she battled Covid-19, set up isolation units, and became the sole medical lifeline for a second-class municipality.

Yet today, at 31, her white coat has been traded for a different kind of healing — one that touches not just the body, but also the soul: aesthetic medicine. This isn’t a story of abandoning a calling, but of a profound re-evaluation of what it truly means to serve.

“My passion really is to serve the community. But it came to the point that I was really exhausted from public service,” she reflects, her voice still carrying the weight of those years. “Even the things you love can wear you down.”