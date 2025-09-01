Healing by empowering: A doctor who changes profession but retains vocation

IN A world grappling with a pandemic, Dr. Jenny Adtoon found herself on the front lines as a dedicated "Doctor to the Barrios" (DTB) in the rugged, remote mountains of Davao del Sur.
For three grueling years, she battled Covid-19, set up isolation units, and became the sole medical lifeline for a second-class municipality.
Yet today, at 31, her white coat has been traded for a different kind of healing — one that touches not just the body, but also the soul: aesthetic medicine. This isn’t a story of abandoning a calling, but of a profound re-evaluation of what it truly means to serve.
“My passion really is to serve the community. But it came to the point that I was really exhausted from public service,” she reflects, her voice still carrying the weight of those years. “Even the things you love can wear you down.”
From scholar to frontliner
Her journey began with a fierce commitment to public health. A Department of Health (DOH) scholar from a family of civil servants — her father a farmer, her mother a government midwife — she earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from the University of the Philippines (UP) and dedicated herself to community service.
As a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) official, she learned “how to deal with people” and saw firsthand the gratitude of communities for even small projects.
When Covid-19 erupted, she was thrust into the heart of the crisis, first serving as the focal person for Davao Region, then as a DTB, living among the people she served.
Life in the barrios was a relentless test of will and spirit. She was the only doctor in the municipality, on call at all times. To reach far-flung barangays, she walked two to three hours with escorts through former conflict zones, slowly earning the community’s trust.
Her days were filled with free check-ups, village monitoring, and the uphill battle against vaccine hesitancy.
“The people trust the doctors more,” she recalls, highlighting the crucial role of medical professionals in convincing skeptical communities.
Dr. Jenny AdtoonThe challenges were monumental. Adtoon inherited a municipality with no isolation unit and had to use all her effort and influence to convince local chief executives of its importance — eventually building a system still in use today.
Beyond Covid-19, she faced widespread hypertension and diabetes, conditions often neglected because residents lived far away and were unwilling to spend even a single peso for check-ups, leading to severe complications.
But the greatest struggle wasn’t just the physical toll. It was the crushing weight of systemic limitations.
“There’s so much you can do, but it’s limited,” she laments, revealing a deep-seated frustration with the public health system that left doctors like her feeling helpless.
Resistance also came in subtle, personal blows — being dismissed with, “Hinay lang kay bata pa.”
A turning point
But the most life-changing shift came not from the health system, but from one unexpected patient encounter.
“There was one person... a client,” Adtoon recounts, maintaining confidentiality. This woman, a wealthy business owner with “all the money,” was nevertheless troubled. Her struggles with family, her husband, and her sense of inadequacy despite outward success struck a chord.
“I realized that we shouldn’t just look at physical health but also mental and emotional health,” she explains. That client, she realized, needed help to convince herself: “You’re enough. You’re not lacking.”
This epiphany, combined with the better pay and flexibility of the private sector compared to demanding, fixed-rate government work, solidified her decision.
“I decided that I won’t work in the government anymore. I will try to work in the private sector so at least I have control over my time, I have control over my decisions in life.”
The transition wasn’t immediate. After her DTB contract ended, she opened a small family clinic, then met a friend looking to start an aesthetic practice. With no prior background, she dove in, funding her training and initial capital by working for six months as an online doctor for “Doctor Anywhere.”
Healing, redefined
Today, her clinic — LuxMed Aesthetics and Wellness Clinic — is thriving. It is “run by doctors and owned by doctors,” she emphasizes, to ensure safety for clients and patients alike.
Her philosophy is clear: not to impose beauty standards, but to empower.
“I don’t want to change the person, but I want her to feel beautiful so that she will be confident again,” she explains. She sets realistic expectations during consultations, never offering false hopes.
She addresses criticisms that aesthetics feed vanity by pointing out that “physical appearance matters” in how people are perceived and respected. Her own journey — from being a shy, unpresentable barrio doctor to a confident professional speaking on camera — underscores this belief.
What unites her seemingly different careers is the act of helping (tabang).
“The common denominator is that I uplifted my patients, my clients, to stand up again, to be confident,” she shares.
One moment she takes pride in was sponsoring Irha Mel Alfeche of Matanao, Davao del Sur, who went on to win Miss Philippines Earth 2024.
While the context has shifted, her mission remains the same: to heal, to empower, and to help others find confidence in themselves—whether it’s battling a virus or confronting personal insecurities.
Carrying her roots of service
Though she acknowledges the “trauma” of public service, Adtoon continues to honor her roots. She joins medical missions in barangays to ensure she doesn’t “forget her public servant roots,” and she supports the House of Hope, an organization for children with cancer, by sponsoring events and planning wig donations.
Looking ahead, she dreams of a health system where universal healthcare is fully implemented. She hasn’t ruled out a return to public service, but only if she can contribute at a level where she can influence the system itself.
For now, she continues to find purpose in her unique path — a testament to resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference, one confident smile at a time.
“Don’t lose hope in serving the community,” she advises aspiring doctors. “Because there’s no one else who can help but us.”
Her journey is a reminder that service takes many forms, and true healing extends far beyond the physical—it lies in finding where one can make the deepest impact, even if it means forging a new path. RGL