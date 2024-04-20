Health aging ordinance awaiting IRR

THE Health Aging Ordinance of Davao City is now awaiting the completion of its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) to begin its enforcement, Davao City Second District Councilor Richlyn N. Justol-Baguilod, chairperson of the committee on health, revealed this during the Aprobado sa Konseho at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Baguilod said that although it was passed on the third and final reading on February 15, 2023, the Health Aging Ordinance has not yet been implemented. However, she said they have already decided their target location for its implementation, which is at the barangay health center at Sta. Ana.

She said that through the ordinance, comprehensive check-ups, screening, and therapy would be provided to the senior citizens of Davao City, focusing on the senior citizens’ health. However, people of all ages could also benefit from this ordinance.

“Health aging ordinance, that’s a program under City Health Office (CHO) nga naga-cater gikan 60 and above na edad. More on expanded siya na mga programs or more focused and comprehensive para sa atoang mga senior citizens. Though existing na saatoang mga barangay health centers, pwede ta didto magpa-check-up tanan, all ages even the seniors,” she said.

(Health aging ordinance, a program under the City Health Office (CHO) which caters to ages 60 and above. It’s an expanded program that is more focused and comprehensive for our senior citizens. Though it already exists in our barangay health centers, we can go there for check-ups, all ages, even the seniors).

Baguilod emphasized that this ordinance will provide medical consultation, medicine supplies, assistive devices, vaccination, health education and promotion, other consultations about the senior citizens’ nutrition and diet, preventive care, early screening for cancer, and physical fitness exercise.

To recall, the 20th City Council approved the Health Aging Ordinance, which established a community-based program for senior citizens' healthy and productive aging, providing free essential health, wellness, and other equitable services to promote their quality of life.

The City Health Office initiated the proposal, which was filed by Baguilod, to recognize senior citizens’ contributions to making Davao City a better place to live. Wilbert Sotoniel Duran, DNSC Intern