Health expert: A broken heart is not good for one’s health

A BROKEN heart is not good for one’s health and can trigger a negative heart condition.

According to Dr. Elfred Batalla, head of adult cardiology at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Heart Institute, there is a disease called the "Broken Heart Syndrome."

“That is Takutsubo disease; that is scientific, and that is due to stress. If you are brokenhearted and it causes you stress, it can definitely affect you. That is why you have to manage your stress,” Batalla said.

He added, “For example, if you are brokenhearted, your relationship fails. It will affect you emotionally; that could be a cause of heart disease.”

Takutsubo cardiomyopathy is a condition when heart muscles weaken because of intense emotional stress. Among the common causes are death or loss of a loved one, a failed relationship, or rejection.

In a Social Weather Station survey held in the fourth quarter of 2022, about 30 percent of Filipinos experienced unreciprocated love and felt emotional pain.

Batalla said that aside from brokenheartedness, being too happy can also possibly lead to a heart condition.

“If you are so happy, you release a lot of adrenaline; you will have tachycardia that could also cause a heart attack.”

“Adrenaline is a sympathetic agent; anything that will increase heart rate; anything that will vaso-constrict kanang ugat mugamay (artery will get smaller). Kung over na siya pag-release, it will be detrimental to the heart,” Batalla said.

Aside from managing stress to avoid coronary heart disease, he advised the public to take care of their hearts by modifying their lifestyle.

“There are two causes of heart disease: one is non-modifiable and the other is non-modifiable,” Batalla said.

Non-modifiable causes include age, gender, with males more likely to suffer from heart disease, and genetics.

For modifiable causes, Batalla said people can start regular exercise, eat a healthy diet, quit smoking and vaping as much as possible, avoid alcohol, control hypertension and diabetes (for persons with hypertension and diabetes), control stress, and live a healthy lifestyle.

According to him, the number one cause of heart disease is high cholesterol levels, followed by diabetes. PIA DAVAO

