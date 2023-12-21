Health experts advise public to get hydrated

The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) encourages Dabawenyos to get hydrated, especially with the high heat index being experienced in the city.

Dr. Alisa Betina A. Lim, resident at the Department of Emergency Medicine at SPMC, said during the Kapihan sa PIA at the NCCC Victoria Plaza on Friday, December 15, that the hospital is currently catering to several patients who are experiencing heat exhaustion.

“But we have those cases especially if there are activities outside,” Lim said.

Although heat exhaustion is not a common trend these days based on the number of patients they are catering to at the emergency department, Lim expressed that Dabawenyos should find ways to cool themselves especially when the heat index is high.

Lim, however, differentiates heat exhaustion from heat stroke as the latter involves neurological deficits such as loss of consciousness while heat exhaustion symptoms include having warm extremities and dehydration

However, both typically need proper hydration and cooling mechanisms.

The SPMC encourages patients who are experiencing heat exhaustion to recognize its symptoms and avoid exposure to a warm environment specifically in the afternoon.

It added that the public should properly hydrate themselves and always apply sunscreen whenever outside.

Dr. Kenny Gene R. Salvador, also a resident at the Department of Emergency Medicine at SPMC, added people may not feel it right away but there is water loss while they are doing activities throughout the day.

“It is important because of the very hot na weather during especially, 7 a.m. init na gani ang adlaw di ba, (the sun is already hot, isn’t it?) how much more between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.? So I think scheduling your work or your errands better or managing your time better is a form of prevention against heat exhaustion or stroke,” Salvador said. RGP