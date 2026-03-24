Health experts: PH faces growing 'sleep epidemic'

THE Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine (PSSM), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), is intensifying efforts to promote sleep health among Dabawenyos through its 19th Annual Convention and Regional Caravan, themed “Journey to Good Sleep: Empowering Clinicians in Elevating Sleep Health”, along side the launch of Project Himbing, on Wednesday, March 18 to March 20, 2026 at Acacia Hotel Davao.

The gathering brought together medical professionals, stakeholders, and partners to address what experts describe as a growing “sleep epidemic” in the country.

Health risks of sleep deprivation

Sleep deprivation remains a serious public health concern as medical professionals warned that the Philippines ranked the most sleep-deprived country in Southeast Asia, and fourth globally. Nearly 60 percent of Filipinos are reported to suffer from inadequate sleep.

Dr. Jimmy Chang, PSSM President, emphasized during the convention that lack of sleep has been linked to a range of health issues, including weakened immunity, cardiovascular diseases, mental health disorders, and reduced productivity.

“Sleep is biologically imperative. It’s a need, not a luxury. It should not be sacrificed; it should be prioritized,” he added.

Chang stressed that developing and empowering highly competent clinicians is crucial to ensure that more Filipinos, especially Dabawenyos, can access timely and effective care, particularly for complex sleep conditions.

Project Himbing: National sleep awareness campaign

PSSM reinforced its commitment to public health through the launch of Project Himbing, a national sleep health awareness campaign conducted in collaboration with government agencies and stakeholders.

The initiative aims to promote the importance of quality sleep and encourage healthier daily habits among Filipinos.

“The role of this convention is not just to raise awareness in the community, but also to increase the number of specialists,” said Dr. Eden Castro, PSSM fellow and publicity head.

The project will be implemented through a regional caravan that brings together healthcare professionals, local partners, and community stakeholders. It will feature expert-led discussions, training sessions, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen local capacity in delivering sleep health services while raising awareness at the community level.

Sleep as a health priority

Dr. Ellenieta Gamolo, regional director of the DOH-Davao Center for Health Development, highlighted sleep as a critical pillar of health.

Dr. Gamolo noted that based on data, many Filipinos sacrifice rest due to work demands, academic responsibilities, and prolonged screen time.

“Adequate rest is not merely a comfort; it is a vital pillar of physical health, mental well-being, productivity, and overall quality of life,” she added.

The DOH reaffirmed its guiding principle, “Bawat Pilipino, Ramdam ang Kalusugan,” emphasizing equitable access to healthcare and the importance of preventive measures, including healthy sleep habits.

Empowering Communities Through Sleep Awareness

Both PSSM and DOH urged Filipinos to make sleep a daily priority by adopting habits that strengthen the body, sharpen the mind, and improve the capacity to learn, work, and serve.

Through initiatives such as Project Himbing, stakeholders aim to empower communities to adopt better sleep practices, ultimately contributing to improved health outcomes and overall well-being nationwide. NONELYN AMODO, DORSU INTERN