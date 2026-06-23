Health experts warn of rising kidney disease

HEALTH officials are urging the public to undergo regular kidney screening after data showed that around 6,500 individuals in Davao Region are currently undergoing dialysis treatment, underscoring the need for early detection and prevention of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The figure was disclosed during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum at SM City Davao Annex on Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City, on Monday, June 22, 2026, as health experts highlighted the growing burden of kidney disease and the importance of routine medical checkups to prevent complications and delay disease progression.

“We advocate for prevention. We advocate for early screening. And if the patient has already reached that stage, we advocate for renal replacement therapies that are aligned with the patient,” said Dr. Richelle May Cajoles-Pagarigan, an adult nephrologist and internist.

Cajoles-Pagarigan said Davao Region currently has around 6,500 patients on dialysis, while the number of dialysis patients nationwide has reached approximately 150,000.

She noted that while health authorities are still improving data collection on patients in various stages of CKD, an established database for dialysis patients is already in place to help monitor cases and guide healthcare interventions.

According to Cajoles-Pagarigan, CKD is often considered a “silent disease” because many patients do not experience noticeable symptoms during its early stages.

She said common symptoms may include fatigue, swelling, blood in the urine, and persistent hiccups, although manifestations can vary from one patient to another.

The nephrologist added that most CKD and dialysis patients are between 40 and 60 years old, although younger individuals may also develop the disease. The youngest dialysis patient she has personally encountered was with a 15-year-old.

To help detect kidney problems early, health officials encourage the public to undergo simple screening procedures such as urinalysis, creatinine testing, and kidney ultrasound when necessary, as well as seek consultation with specialists if abnormalities are detected.

As part of the observance of National Kidney Month, the Department of Health, in partnership with the Philippine Society of Nephrology Davao Chapter, will hold a culmination activity on June 26 at SM City Davao Annex.

The event will feature health lectures on kidney disease prevention, nutrition, and healthy lifestyles, along with free screening services, consultations, and community activities aimed at promoting kidney health among Dabawenyos.