A 7.8-HECTARE property in Davao City will be developed into a public health laboratory complex and medical warehouse hub to strengthen disease detection and improve the distribution of essential health supplies across Mindanao.

The Department of Health (DOH) early this month secured a 25-year right to use the 78,482-square-meter property in Bago Oshiro through an agreement with the Department of Agriculture (DA), paving the way for the establishment of two major health facilities in the region.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed by Acting Health Secretary Dr. Edwin M. Mercado and DOH Davao Center for Health Development OIC-Regional Director Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo.

The proposed Sub-National Reference Public Health Laboratories Complex will expand the government's capacity to conduct laboratory testing, particularly for detecting and monitoring infectious diseases.

The facility is also expected to provide additional technical capabilities for responding to public health emergencies, including disease outbreaks that require faster and more extensive laboratory examinations.

Alongside the laboratory complex, the DOH will establish a warehouse hub intended to improve the storage and distribution of medicines, vaccines, and other health commodities to healthcare facilities across Mindanao.

The two projects are expected to address critical components of the region's healthcare delivery system, particularly the need for stronger disease surveillance and a more efficient supply chain for essential medical resources.

Under the agreement, the DA granted the DOH the right to use the property for 25 years, allowing the health department to establish the proposed facilities on the agricultural agency's land.

DA Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. and Bureau of Plant Industry Director General Gerald Glenn F. Panganiban were also represented during the signing.

DOH-Davao officials present at the activity included OIC Assistant Regional Director Dr. Grace Amistoso, Local Health Support Division Chief Dr. Raquel Montejo, and Budget Officer Marc Shane Adeva.

The initiative forms part of Mercado's UNA Para sa Kalusugan program, particularly its fifth pillar, Strong Institutions, Workforce, and Sector, which seeks to strengthen the country's healthcare institutions and systems.

The proposed development is expected to improve Mindanao's capacity to deliver public health services by providing additional laboratory resources and logistical support for medical supplies.

The DOH has yet to announce the project's construction schedule, development cost, and expected completion date. DEF