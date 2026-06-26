Health officials call for more blood donors

HEALTH authorities are calling on residents, community organizations, and private groups to participate in blood donation activities, particularly those with Type O blood, as officials prepare for an expected increase in blood demand during the months of November, December, and January.

Sachiko Jaudian, a registered medical technologist and donor recruitment officer at the Subnational Blood Center for Mindanao, said the current blood inventory remains sufficient, but additional donations are needed to ensure hospitals and medical facilities have enough blood supply for patients requiring transfusions, surgeries, and emergency treatment.

Jaudian said during the ISpeak Media Forum, on June 25, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod that they are encouraging barangays, private organizations, and faith-based groups to conduct regular blood donation drives to help maintain a stable blood inventory and prevent shortages during periods of high demand.

“Our inventory for the type B positive blood units and for the population that we encourage to donate are those Type O positive donors. Since our Type O population in the Philippines is the largest population, we also have a lot of patients who need Type O. However, all blood types are ‘royal blood’. There are misconceptions or myths that Type AB is the ‘royal blood’, but all blood types are considered ‘royal’ or important or relevant in our blood inventory,” she said.

Jaudian emphasized that although Type O donors are highly encouraged to donate, every blood type is important in meeting the needs of patients and maintaining a reliable blood supply.

“Regardless of your blood type, whether you are Type AB positive, Type AB negative, or RH negative, we encourage and invite everyone to participate in blood donation activities and blood donation drives in their barangays and communities,” she said.

Aside from helping save lives, blood donors also undergo free health screening before donation, including blood pressure monitoring, weight assessment, and hemoglobin testing to determine whether they are qualified to donate blood.

Health officials continue to urge qualified individuals to become regular blood donors, stressing that every donation can help save lives and ensure that hospitals have enough blood supply for patients in need of emergency and life-saving care. CATHY JANE ORIAS/ SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN