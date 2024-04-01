Hear from the pros

(First and foremost, always trust in the Lord, as He's the number one priority, followed by belief in yourself and your coach. If you ever feel uncertain or doubtful, turn to prayer, as it's the most powerful tool of all. And never forget your roots. So, best of luck to all you young warriors)," she said in a recorded video message.

Ernie Gawilan, a two-time Paralympian swimmer and an Asian Para Games multiple gold medalist, urged Davraa athletes not to give up on their dreams.

"Ayaw lang mo'g surrender nga inyung kab-uton ang inyong mga pangandoy sa kinabuhi ug ang susi ana is maminaw mo sa inyung mga teacher, coaches, ug labi na sa inyung ginikanan ug apilan nato nga naa ta'y Ginoo saatong kinabuhi aron nay mu-guide sa inyoha (Don't ever give up on your dreams in life, and the key to achieving them is to listen to your teachers, coaches, and most importantly, your parents. Let's include God in our lives to guide us)," said Gawilan who had represented Davao City in several editions of the Philippine National Para Games.

Sydney Sy Tancontian, a bronze medalist in the World Sambo Championships 2023, encouraged all participants to persevere and continue striving towards their goals, emphasizing that hard work always pays off.