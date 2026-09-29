Heartbeat of cruise ships: Filipino seafarers

Every encounter made me appreciate just how much Filipinos contribute to the cruise experience.

Norwegian Cruise Line does not publicly provide a breakdown of the Aqua’s crew by nationality, so there is no official figure on how many Filipinos work aboard the ship. But based on what I saw, they were certainly a significant presence.

It was not difficult to understand why.

Filipinos are known for their English proficiency, hospitality, work ethic, and maritime training — qualities that are valuable when serving passengers from different countries.

But when I spoke with some of the Filipino seafarers, their reasons for working on cruise ships went beyond the opportunity to travel or earn a living abroad.

For many, it was about their families.

“Kulang kasi masyado ang kita sa Pilipinas, ma’am. Kahit malayo, basta makatulong sa pamilya, okay na po (“The income in the Philippines is really not enough, ma’am. Even though I’m far from home, as long as I can help my family, that’s OK),” one crew member told me.

That simple answer stayed with me.

Working at sea means spending months away from the people they love. They miss birthdays, holidays, family gatherings, and ordinary days at home. Yet they continue because the sacrifice helps put food on the table, send children to school, and provide for their families.

I boarded the Norwegian Aqua looking forward to a relaxing vacation with my high school friends and their families.

I expected to remember the turquoise waters, the food, the entertainment, and, of course, Bermuda.

Instead, what stayed with me most were the Filipinos I met along the way.

I had seen the numbers before — Filipinos are among the largest groups of seafarers in the world. But statistics feel different when you see the people behind them.

I saw them working long hours, often with little indication of how tiring the job could be. They cleaned rooms, served meals, entertained guests, worked on the deck, and helped keep the ship running safely and smoothly. And they did it with a smile.

They were not simply part of the crew. For me, they became the heartbeat of the ship.

My first cruise was supposed to be a getaway. It became something more.

I came home with a deeper appreciation for our kababayan who spend months away from their families so they can give those families a better life.

They may be far from home, but every day, in their own way, they carry a piece of the Philippines with them. ETHEL CANTOR, NEW YORK CORRESPONDENT