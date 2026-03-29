Heat, hope, and hometown pride

DESPITE the intense heat, many Dabawenyos still gathered to watch the Parada Dabawenyo on March 28, 2026.

More than 407 contingents and 50 marching bands, comprising about 35,000 participants, took part in the event, including representatives from private organizations and safety and security personnel.

The civic parade started at 6 a.m. and ended at around 12 noon, marching from Roxas Avenue down to San Pedro Square.

Vice President Sara Duterte expressed her gratitude as Davao City marked its 89th year, sharing how the city has progressed from being a conflict-ridden area into what it is today.

“Kaya nagpapasalamat tayo sa Diyos para sa kanyang mga biyaya sa Davao City. At syempre, nagpapasalamat tayo sa lahat ng mga Dabawenyo na nag-celebrate ngayon ng isang buwan na mga aktibidad para bigyan pugay ang ating pinakamamahal na siyudad ng Davao,” she said in a media interview.

(That’s why we give thanks to God for His blessings upon Davao City. And of course, we also thank all the people of Davao who are celebrating a month of activities to honor our beloved city of Davao.)

The parade was attended by councilors Jopet Baluran, Sweet Advincula, Enzo Villafuerte, Doce Apostol, Al-Ryan Alejandre, Ralph Abella, Jessica Bonguyan, and Luna Acosta, who marched alongside their staff to celebrate the city’s foundation day.

As the city implemented a walk-only policy, except for those needing vehicle assistance, operational assets from local and national security clusters were displayed, including fire trucks, ambulances, and rescue vehicles.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip reported that no untoward incidents or cases of fainting were recorded during the program. He also said that the city did not receive any threats throughout the duration of the event.

‘Apolitical’

Unlike last year, the Parada Dabawenyo 2026 was held on March 28, coinciding with the birthday of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte (FPRRD).

The Duterte patriarch served as Davao City mayor for many years and as President of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

Earlier, the local government emphasized that the Parada Dabawenyo would remain apolitical, stating that its timing with FPRRD’s birthday was purely coincidental. They also clarified that the event is entirely different from the Solidarity Walk, noting that it is a local government unit (LGU)-led activity.

However, during the program, several allies of the Duterte family appeared and held speeches on stage in front of the attendees. These include Atty. Rowena Guanzon, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Vice Mayor Atty. Harold Respicio, Ronald Cardema, Senator Bong Go, and Representatives Leandro Leviste and Kiko Barzaga. The parade was temporarily halted to give way to their speeches.

Guanzon, in her speech, recalled the time she met FPRRD and how he made a strong impression on her. She added that regardless of political affiliation, people should support Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 presidential elections.

“Kay kung dili si Sara Duterte mag-presidente walang mananagot. Kaya si Rowena Guanzon mag-Sara Duterte, dahil si Sara lang ang presidente na kung siya ang manalo may mananagot (Because if Sara Duterte does not become president, no one will be held accountable. That’s why Rowena Guanzon supports Sara Duterte, because Sara is the only presidential candidate who, if she wins, will ensure that someone is held accountable),” she said.

She added that in all her years, she has not seen an administration so riddled with corruption, saying the country needs a leader who can bring change — hence her support for Duterte.

Rodriguez described this year’s Parada Dabawenyo as historic for coinciding with FPRRD’s birthday and encouraged the public to pray for the former president’s health and freedom.

Echoing this sentiment, Topacio said that despite the celebration, the city remains in mourning due to FPRRD’s detention. He said that Duterte merely fought illegal drugs and corruption, while others who allegedly stole from the government remain scot-free. He also alleged that the justice system has been manipulated, leading many officials to align with the Marcos administration.

In his speech, Respicio said that many people from Luzon remain “solid Duterte,” adding that Ilocanos also support Dabawenyos. He noted that even if many support President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., it does not mean they do not support Vice President Duterte.

He further said that Marcos Jr. failed to restore his family’s pride and instead allowed the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take FPRRD to The Hague. He also claimed that moves to impeach Vice President Duterte stem from opposition to her possible presidential bid.

Barzaga said that despite the Philippines’ geopolitical challenges, there is still much to celebrate in Davao’s success. He greeted Dabawenyos a happy Araw ng Dabaw and extended birthday wishes to FPRRD.

Similarly, Leviste greeted Dabawenyos and expressed his happiness at returning to Davao during the congressional session break. He described the city as safe, clean, and home to disciplined citizens.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte declared that his choice for president in 2028 is his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte. After his speech, Dabawenyos in attendance chanted, “Duterte, Duterte, Duterte!”

Later that day, numerous supporters of FPRRD called for his release from the ICC and his return to Davao City through a Solidarity Walk attended by Duterte allies.

Stronger Davao

Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said that Dabawenyos remain strong despite challenges and are ready to stand their ground, especially in light of recent events involving former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Nagtuo sila muhinay ta, nagtuo silag maluya ta pero tan-awa ug asa ta karon, samot tang nikusgan kay ila tang gisuwayan (They thought we would slow down, they thought we would weaken — but look at where we are now; we’ve only grown stronger because they tested us),” he said.

He added that if Dabawenyos are pushed into a corner, they will fight back, as they are known to be “maisug” (brave).

The mayor also thanked safety and security personnel for keeping the public safe, as well as organizers who ensured that the city’s activities remained joyful.

He encouraged the public to help one another and remain united, saying this would lead to shared success. He also thanked Dabawenyos for their discipline, noting that it made his second term as mayor easier.

Mayor Duterte urged the public to always uphold a culture of security to maintain peace and order in the city, especially amid concerns about the proliferation of illegal drugs and insurgency. RGP