Heavy rains affect 139 families in Davao region

THE Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) reported that some 100 families were affected by heavy rains caused by the Southwest Monsoon as of September 19, 2024.

According to OCD-Davao, approximately 139 families were impacted across the region, including 76 in Davao City, 56 in Davao Oriental, four in Davao Occidental, and three in Davao del Sur.

A total of 10 houses were damaged—six partially and four completely destroyed. These were located in Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.

OCD-Davao noted that Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental experienced tornadoes and destructive winds, while Davao City and Davao del Sur faced flooding.

The heavy downpour also damaged a flood control seawall in Lupon, Davao Oriental.

Classes were suspended on September 19, 2024, in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Punong Barangay Alexis C. Almendras of Barangay Astorga issued Memorandum Order No. 2024-024, suspending classes in all public schools from elementary to high school due to the weather.

In its situation report, OCD-Davao highlighted strong winds and heavy rains on September 12 in Marilog, Davao City, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, brought by the Southwest Monsoon.

On the same day, coastal waters swelled in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, while a landslide threat emerged in Purok E, Sitio Masawang, Barangay Salaysay, Marilog District.

“The CDRRMO [City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office] Davao has initiated an evacuation of the residents. The findings regarding the impending landslide have already been reported to the MGB [Mines and Geosciences Bureau]-Davao, and efforts to relocate the residents are underway,” OCD-Davao reported.

Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas were reported in coastal areas of Purok Kimsa, Ilangay, Davao Oriental, on September 17. Flooding also occurred in Barangay Astorga, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, and parts of Davao City due to the Southwest Monsoon.

Romulo Birondo, head of Sta. Cruz Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (Sta. Cruz-MDRRMO), told GMA Super Radyo Davao on September 18 that some families evacuated due to rising water levels from the Sibulan River, particularly in Barangay Coronon.

Lyndon Ancajas, head of CDRRMO, stated that while some homes in Davao City were flooded, no evacuations had been reported as of press time.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) earlier issued a general flood advisory, warning of light to moderate rains and thunderstorms that could affect watercourses in the region. They urged residents in mountainous and low-lying areas to take precautions. RGP