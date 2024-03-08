Hedcor drives economic growth in DavSur

Hedcor, the renewable energy subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), continues to bolster economic development in the Province of Davao del Sur with the release of over P14.3 million worth of community shares generated from the total attributable energy sales of Sibulan A, Sibulan B, Tudaya 1 and Tudaya 2 hydropower plants from 2023.

Hedcor President and COO Rolando G. Pacquiao emphasized the importance of community collaboration. "Our cooperative agreement with local governments reflects our dedication to driving local development. We value relationships that empower communities and contribute to grassroots progress," he said.

Out of the total funds, P5.1 million was given to both the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur and the Municipality of Santa Cruz, respectively. On the other hand, Digos City received P256,000.

In addition, host barangays in Santa Cruz also received their shares, consisting of P1.5 million for Barangay Darong, P2 million for Barangay Sibulan, and P291,000 for Barangay Astorga.



In 2023, the LGUs allocated their community shares towards enhancing the health services within the province and their respective communities. This was achieved through enhancements at the provincial hospital and the acquisition of patient transport vehicles, further improving the range and quality of community health services.

Mayor Jose Nelson "Tata" Sala expressed his appreciation for the partnership between Santa Cruz and Hedcor, highlighting the positive impact of Hedcor’s projects to the community. "We guarantee Hedcor consistent support from the local government and look forward to collaborating with Hedcor in implementing projects that will drive positive change in the community," Mayor Sala said during the turnover ceremony.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne R. Cagas outlined their plans for utilizing the community shares, "These funds will be instrumental in illuminating streets across different municipalities in the province. Solar lights will be installed, ensuring the safety of our people, especially during the night. This aligns with the province's commitment to renewable energy in collaboration with Hedcor."

Hedcor is AboitizPower’s subsidiary generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems for more than 45 years, managing and operating 22 hydropower plants that generate 280-megawatts (MW) of clean and renewable energy. PR