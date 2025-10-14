Heighten crackdown vs firms exploiting minors urged

DAVAO City Councilor Pamela “Pameng” Librado-Morata has passed a resolution urging the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the National Bureau of Investigation-Southern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro), and other concerned agencies to intensify their crackdown on establishments in the city that exploit minors.

“I call on the Davao City Police Office, the National Bureau of Investigation–Southern Mindanao Regional Office, and the concerned barangays to strengthen their operations against establishments exploiting minors, and for our citizens across the city to report any suspicious activity involving minors in these establishments,” Librado-Morata said during a privilege speech on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Librado-Morata raised concern over the growing number of activities in Davao City that commodify women, particularly minors. She cited a massage spa raided by the NBI-SEMRO, which was allegedly used as a front for prostitution involving minors. The suspected operator, identified as “Madam Ram,” was arrested, while authorities rescued a 15-year-old girl who had been forced into prostitution.

Prior to the operation, NBI-Semro received complaints from the victim’s relatives, who reported that their daughter and granddaughter had traveled from Davao Occidental to work in a spa in Davao City but were later forced into prostitution.

The councilor stressed that the Davao City Government is mandated to protect children from sexual exploitation and other forms of abuse. She noted that adult establishments accommodating minors—such as hotels, motels, inns, disco bars, nightclubs, saunas, spas, and KTV bars—must be strictly monitored, emphasizing that individuals below 18 years old should not be allowed entry without their parents, legal guardian, or proper supervision.

Librado-Morata warned that failure to comply with these regulations would constitute a violation of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, specifically Article 7.

“We must assert that business establishments catering to minors without guardians will be deemed guilty of promoting or facilitating child prostitution and other sexual abuses, child trafficking, obscene publications and indecent shows, and other acts of abuse,” she said.

Under the law, establishments found violating these provisions may be shut down, have their business permits revoked, and be required to display conspicuous signs marked “Off Limits” on their façades. Unauthorized removal of these signs is punishable by up to six years of imprisonment.

Librado-Morata further emphasized that the 21st City Council remains committed to upholding the rights and welfare of children by ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for their growth and development. She underscored the need to institutionalize community-based prevention programs, create a multi-sectoral task force, and provide a holistic local support system for victims and survivors of child exploitation, trafficking, and sexual abuse.

Rising number of child trafficking cases

In the first half of 2025, the Davao Region recorded seven cases of Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (Osaec) involving 11 minor victims, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao). This marks an increase from four cases reported during the same period in 2024.

All suspects — many of them relatives or even parents of the victims — have been arrested. They allegedly used gadgets, social media, and online platforms to produce and distribute sexually explicit content, often through livestreams involving the children.

One recent case in Lupon, Davao Oriental, was uncovered through international cooperation with foreign cybercrime agencies. A couple was arrested for exploiting their own children.

During the same period, DSWD-Davao assisted 65 victim-survivors of prostitution, Osaec, and illegal recruitment. Of this number, 36 cases were carried over from 2024, while 29 were newly reported in 2025.

Philippines leads in the fight against human trafficking

The Philippines has retained its Tier 1 ranking in the U.S. State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report, signaling continued full compliance with international anti-human trafficking standards.

At the forefront of the country’s anti-trafficking campaign is the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat), established in 2003. Executive Director Hannah Lizette Manalili, speaking during the “Reclaiming Lives: Breaking the Human Trafficking Cycle” seminar, outlined the council’s multi-pronged strategy, which includes prevention, prosecution, and victim support.

“Regardless of our ranking (Tier 1), we have to stop human trafficking,” she said.

However, authorities warn of emerging and evolving threats, including the surge of online sexual exploitation of children (Osaec), forced labor in online scam hubs, and cross-border trafficking. Victims are often young, educated, and digitally literate individuals recruited through job advertisements on platforms such as Facebook, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

To combat these threats, Iacat is implementing a four-pronged National Action Plan focusing on awareness campaigns, victim support, enhanced prosecution, and strengthened international cooperation. RGP