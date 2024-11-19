'Hello, Love, Again' breaks into US box-office top 10 with $2.4-M

“HELLO, Love, Again," starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, has made another historic milestone as it debuted at no. 8 in the US box-office, grossing over $2.4 million after it premiered in 248 sites.

ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures’ first film collaboration also marked the biggest opening record for a Filipino film as well as the highest theater average over the weekend at $9,700.

“Hello, Love, Again” opened with a domestic box-office gross of P85 million, the highest opening day record for a Filipino film.

Within three days, it earned P245 million, including a single-day record of over P90 million in ticket sales.

The film directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana is currently showing in 1,000 cinemas worldwide including the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Saipan. It will also premiere in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East, Cambodia, and Hong Kong this month.

