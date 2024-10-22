‘Hello, Love, Again’ brings Joy and Ethan's love story to Canada

KATHRYN Bernardo and Alden Richards reprise the endearing characters of international workers Joy and Ethan, respectively, in the most awaited movie of the year, “Hello, Love, Again,” the sequel to the phenomenal box office hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye” that will be shown in cinemas in the Philippines beginning November 13.

ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures’ groundbreaking film collaboration picks up from Joy and Ethan’s respective complexities in their new lives five years after Joy moved to Canada from Hong Kong to pursue her dreams.

As their paths cross again unexpectedly in Canada, will the two get to rekindle their romance and finally get their chance to be together? Or amid their sacrifices and loneliness in a foreign land to provide for their families, will the two OFWs remain ill-fated in love?