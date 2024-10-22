‘Hello, Love, Again’ brings Joy and Ethan's love story to Canada

KATHRYN Bernardo and Alden Richards reprise the endearing characters of international workers Joy and Ethan, respectively, in the most awaited movie of the year, “Hello, Love, Again,” the sequel to the phenomenal box office hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye” that will be shown in cinemas in the Philippines beginning November 13.
ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures’ groundbreaking film collaboration picks up from Joy and Ethan’s respective complexities in their new lives five years after Joy moved to Canada from Hong Kong to pursue her dreams.
As their paths cross again unexpectedly in Canada, will the two get to rekindle their romance and finally get their chance to be together? Or amid their sacrifices and loneliness in a foreign land to provide for their families, will the two OFWs remain ill-fated in love?
“Hello, Love, Again” is directed by the well-loved rom-com director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, who was also behind “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”
Among the cast members are Joross Gamboa, Valerie Concepcion, Jennica Garcia, Kevin Kreider, Jobert Austria, Mark Labella, Marvin Aritrangco, Ruby Rodriguez, at many more.
Apart from the Philippines, the film is set to show across US and Canada beginning Nov. 15 and is slated to have the widest North American release to date for a Filipino film.
It will also be showing in Australia (Nov. 14), New Zealand (Nov. 14), Guam (Nov. 15), Saipan (Nov. 15), Singapore (Nov. 28), Malaysia (Nov. 28), the Middle East (Nov. 28), Cambodia (Nov. 29), and Hong Kong (Nov).
The film will likewise have a midnight screening in 72 cinemas across the Philippines on Nov. 13.
Kathryn and Alden continue their “Hello Again Tour” at SM City Iloilo on October 19, SM City Caloocan on Oct. 20, KCC Mall of Gen San and KCC Mall of Koronadal on Oct. 27, SM City JMall (Mandaue), SM City Cebu, and SM Seaside City Cebu on Nov. 9, and Market! Market! in Taguig on Nov. 10. The film’s premiere night will be held at SM Megamall on Nov. 12.
Don’t miss the unfolding of Joy and Ethan’s love story in Canada in “Hello, Love, Again,” available in cinemas beginning November 13. For more details, follow Star Cinema on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
