Helping sellers be on top of the game

“It builds one's self-confidence; it attracts more individuals to join real estate sales; it creates value for members which converts to more client trust, and higher sales volume. Above all, it’s our way of saying their efforts will never go unnoticed,” she said.

She added that a career in the evolving real estate industry is never easy but one can thrive if they maintain an open mind and will to greatness.

“Focus on your real estate career growth by becoming a more equipped and mature real estate business person. It is also important to maintain discipline when motivation is not around. Just always persevere,” the co-founder emphasized.

Pinoy Estate Realtors journey is not always smooth sailing. They’ve been through ups and downs but what kept them standing is their apt mindset and attitude towards adversities.

“I think what helped us grow is our resilience in challenges and consistency in growth. My wife and I always strive to lead the team with the correct mindset and right attitude. We always make it to a point that we mentor and guide each member for their career growth,” Jarvie said.

As the realty continues to grow, Jarvie said, they target to end the year with P2 billion sales in booked units.

“We are always in the business of creating opportunities for the members to expand their business and network. The clients of our members can also be assured that whenever they deal with us, it’s guaranteed that they are talking to the right people who can make their dream homes and spaces come true,” Jarvie said.

To know more about the realty, check www.pinoyestaterealtors.com. ASP