Hemodialysis facility now available in Davao Occidental

MALITA, Davao Occidental — The Davao Occidental General Hospital (DOGH) has inaugurated its Hemodialysis Center Thursday, November 6, 2025, making dialysis services within the reach of kidney disease patients in Malita and neighboring towns.

DOGH center chief Dr. Glinard L. Quezada regarded this development as another significant milestone in bringing quality and accessible healthcare closer to the people of Davao Occidental.

“For years, many of our patients with chronic kidney disease had to travel far and bear the high cost of treatment. Today, we are changing that reality,” Quezada said.

He added, “This life-saving dialysis treatment is now truly within reach for our community.”

In its social media post, the Department of Health (DOH) Davao Region said the DOGH Hemodialysis Center with 13 dialysis machines, aims to address the shortage of medical facilities for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the province and nearby areas.

It also supports the “DOH’s goal of expanding access to modern technology for faster and more efficient healthcare services.”

DOH 11 disclosed that the region ranks among the top places with the highest dialysis patients in the country.

Governor Franklin P. Bautista, who proudly announced this development during his State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Oct. 28, 2025, graced the inauguration and blessing of the new facility along with other local officials and DOGH management.

Quezada thanked the DOH, local government partners, and their dedicated hospital team for their steadfast support and commitment.

“Together, we are transforming barriers into bridges of hope, accessibility, and compassion for every patient we serve,” he said.

The DOGH center chief also thanked nephrologist Dr. Jeanmar De Castro-Leynes, who heads the Hemodialysis Center, for her expertise and compassion to ensure that the patients receive only the best care. PIA DAVAO